The DC Game Is Rigged to Favor the Deep State

Vindman's Testimony Gives the Game Away

"In the Spring of 2019, I became aware of outside influencers promoting a false narrative of Ukraine inconsistent with the consensus views of the interagency. This narrative was harmful to U.S. government policy."

Dissenters Within Government Will Be Persecuted

actively undermining

Using Bureaucracy As a Weapon of Politics

Jim Hanson is president of Security Studies Group and served in U.S. Army Special Forces.