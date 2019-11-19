Shortly after Don Cherry's comments emerged and the leftist elites started ginning up controversy about it, I pointed out that the vast silent majority of Canadians agree with the sentiments Cherry was expressing.Cherry himself pointed that out himself when he spoke to some of the media following his firing.And it became very clear how much support Cherry had as social media exploded with expressions of backing for Cherry, and outrage towards his totally unjustified firing.Yet, that explosion was also matched by the massive nationwide outrage towards Jess Allen of The Social, who made clearly bigoted remarks about hockey fans and players being "white boys" who "weren't very nice."Some dismissed complaints of a double-standard as the usual partisan disagreements, and the silent majority remained silent.This has the feeling of a lasting change, with millions of Canadians really seeing for the first time how deeply corrupted and biased the establishment press has become.The hypocrisy and double standard are undeniable.Now, there is no going back.With the elites exposed like never before, with the anti-Canadian agenda and rhetoric of the far-left no longer even hidden behind any kind of pretense,And that's exactly what the far-left fears the most because until now, the culture war was one-sided, with only the left fighting and winning over and over again.Now, the tables have turned, and it's a real battle for the soul of our country.