© Mohammed Al-Nemer/Bloomberg



Cornerstone Investors

World's Biggest IPO?



At the top end of range, Aramco's IPO would be bigger than Alibaba's





Saudi Aramco set a valuation target for its initial public offering well below Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman's goal of $2 trillion and pared back the size of the sale after the government decided to make the deal an almost exclusively Saudi affair.The initial public offering will now rely on local investors after, and seek a valuation of between $1.6 trillion and $1.71 trillion. As well as slimming down the deal, the Saudi authoritiesWhile the new valuation means Aramco: a local and international listing to raise as much as $100 billion for the kingdom's sovereign wealth fund.At the lower end of the price range, the offer would fall short of a record, coming in just below the $25 billion raised by Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. in 2014.Aramco Chief Executive Officer Amin Nasser kicked off the IPO's final phase at a presentation for hundreds of local fund managers in Riyadh on Sunday.This is "a historic day for Saudi Aramco," Nasser said. "We are excited about the transition to being a listed company."With the offer price putting Aramco's maximum valuation at about $1.7 trillion, there should be room for investors to make some money, said one local investor, who like all the people attending asked not to be identified.Aramco will need to lean heavily on local investors, large and small, to get the job done., according to people familiar with matter.to the IPO.Foreign investors had always been skeptical of the $2 trillion target and recently suggested they would be interested at a valuation below $1.5 trillion. That would offer a return on their investment close to other leading oil and gas companies like Exxon Mobil Corp. and Royal Dutch Shell Plc.The new valuation implies Aramco, which has promised a dividend of at least $75 billion next year, will reward investors with a yield of between 4.4% and 4.7%. That compares with just under 5% for Exxon Mobil and 6.4% for Shell.analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein said in a research note Sunday, adding that the price range implies a premium to Western oil majors on most metrics, including price-to-earnings and free cash flow yield. "Cornerstone investors, sovereign wealth funds and local investors could still provide enough support to support the IPO given some of the strategic interests.""Aramco's price range takes into account some uncertainties that weren't fully absorbed when the IPO was first floated," such as governance, said Jaafar Altaie, managing director of Abu Dhabi-based consultant Manaar Group. ". It takes into account issues of supply that are very fluid, and."Aramco has also faced the challenge of the strengthening global movement against climate change that's targeted the world's largest oil and gas companies.-- a technology that drove a century of steadily rising fossil fuel demand -- means consumption of oil will peak in the next two decades.Speaking in Riyadh on Sunday, Nasser acknowledged the prospect of peak demand, but argued that with the lowest production costs in the industry, Aramco would be able to win market share from less-efficient producers.The IPO is a pillar of Prince Mohammed's much-hyped Vision 2030 plan to change the social and economic fabric of the kingdom and attract foreign investment. The prince, who rules Saudi Arabia day-to-day, is trying to recover his reformist credentials after his global reputation was damaged by the 2018 assassination of government critic Jamal Khashoggi in the kingdom's Istanbul consulate.Proceeds from the IPO will be transferred to the Public Investment Fund, which has been making a number of bold investments, plowing $45 billion into SoftBank Corp.'s Vision Fund, taking a $3.5 billion stake in Uber Technologies Inc. and planning a $500 billion futuristic city.No matter what the final valuation, the share sale will create a public company of unmatched profitability. Aramco earned a net income of $111 billion in 2018 on revenue of $315 billion.