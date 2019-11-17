© Vivek Prakash/AFP



So where was the money coming from?

A government-run magazine in China has run a report alleging that money was being paid to young people in Hong Kong to take part in rallies and clash with police.Earlier this month, the Liaowang Weekly (瞭望周刊), a current affairs magazine owned by the People's Daily, ran a report on its WeChat account based on a widely-circulated post aboutafter joining other youngsters in recent anti-government rallies that usually ended in running battles with the police in the protest-weary Hong Kong.According to the Beijing-based magazine,and whether a black-clad participant wouldThe more chaotic the rally became, the more they could expect to make.The average amount for showing up at a rally was said to beand after fatigue started to kick in and a ban on masks was gazetted by the city's government in early October, the "honorarium" had been raised to as much asThe report also claimed that thefrom those who "orchestrated Hong Kong's months of unrest", while the remainder would be handed out to the young, hired protesters.The report went so far as to suggest aA smaller sum was also offered for carrying out arson attacks across the city.The report alleged thatIt added that they channeled money to student unions, religious groups and local pro-democracy outfits to recruit and reward protesters.Specifically, the piece said NGO thewhich, through various donations, "aided and abetted" three prominent local parties -- to whip up people's fears of a China extradition bill, the direct cause of the protests, ferment discontent and organize rallies.The volley of accusations also includedin the city who had long been a thorn in Beijing's side and is the owner of the city's widely-read pro-democracy broadsheet Apple Daily.It said Lai, who acted as a broker and middleman to allocate other funds, cashed out after the share price of his listed media company surged mysteriously since June, the start of Hong Kong's anti-extradition bill protests.stressing all the allegations were unsubstantiated and that Beijing should produce concrete proof to back its claims, if it had any.Still, one piece of evidence cited by the report is awhen protests started to become violent, to purchase protective gear, offer medical treatment to the injured and hire lawyers for detained students.The report questioned how a student body could allocate such a "hefty sum" out of its own coffers and questioned where the money came from.in the same month for protest-related expenses.The magazine concluded that student associations could have been approached by American NGOs and members of the local opposition camp to mobilize youngsters.