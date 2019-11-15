© Infos Françaises

Large snowfall in southeastern France led to a disruption of electricity supply to about 200,000 households, media reported early on Friday.The power cuts were registered in the departments of Drome, Ardeche, Isere and Rhone, the BFMTV broadcaster reported, citing electricity supplier Enedis.Enedis said thatIn the Isere department,On Thursday, the orange level weather warning has been introduced in seven departments amid the weather conditions.The southeastern region has been experiencing heavy snowfall for several hours already, as an array of pictures and videos on Twitter show.