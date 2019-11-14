and some as much as a metre

The 2019-20 season has got underway this morning in the Pyrenees.The Alps 2500 ski area that is shared between the Spanish resorts of La Molina and Masella announced yesterday it would open this morning in order to be the first in the region to open for the ski season, as it was last year.Actually the heaviest snow over the past week has been reported in the French Pyrenees) of snow in the past week.Piau Engaly now reportsOther areas in the French Pyrenees, including Cauterets, pictured top a few days ago, are looking good for the imminent start of the season there.However it's another area, Porte Puymorens, that has announced plans to open some terrain this weekend in its Vignole sector in order to be the first in the French Pyrenees to open (and possibly the first in France, where only Tignes is currently open, without a glacier, to start the 19-20 season).Other ski areas in the Pyrenees, including ski areas in Andorra, look set to open over the final weekend of this month, or early December.