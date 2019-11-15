© YouTube/Adapt 2030 (screen capture)

With heavier more powerful cycles at our door step we as a society need to have conversations on global food security. We as a species have even forgotten major celestial events as recently as 200 years with the meteor shower of 1833 in SE USA and the Carrington event that aurora were seen in South America. Now this year unprecedented blizzards, Arctic freezes cover the N. Hemisphere and the coldest temperature ever recorded in October in the N. Hemisphere in Utah. Changes have begun.