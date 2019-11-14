It was literally freezing in Florida and Alabama while parts of Maine, Michigan and New York were digging out from a foot of snow Wednesday as a historically early and deadly Arctic air mass gripped much of nation.The National Weather Service in Mobile citing the "widespread, significant freeze" for Alabama and Florida's Panhandle, urged residents to protect exposed pipes, keep pets warm and check on neighbors."30 here near Pensacola Beach," tweeted resident Robert Pooley. "Hate it!"- and more intensely farther north.Buffalo set records with more than 11 inches."Visibility dropped as low as one-fourth of a mile at times ... as heavy lake-effect snow squalls continued moving through northeastern Ohio," AccuWeather Meteorologist Derek Witt said.In Michigan, the Eaton County Sheriff's Office said two women, ages 81 and 64, and a 57-year-old man were killed Monday in a two-vehicle crash on snowy, icy roads. In Kansas, the Highway Patrol said an 8-year-old girl died in a three-vehicle wreck.Authorities in Ohio were investigating two fatal wrecks on snowy roads, and a passenger bus toppled on its side in Syracuse, New York, although no serious injuries were reported.Cristen Hamilton, who lives in Chicago's northside neighborhood of Lakeview, had no problems with the early winter weather."I'm a transplant from Northern California, so I think it's fantastic," she said. "I'm very happy with Chicago at 20 degrees."Contributing: Grace Hauck, USA TODAY, The Associated Press