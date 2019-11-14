piers corbyn ice age now
Astrophysicist Piers Corbyn (brother of Jeremy)

Contrary to what the politicians are trying to foist on you, a new mini ice age - a new Maunder Minimum - has already started.

"We are plunging now into a deep mini ice age," says astrophysicist Piers Corbyn. "And there is no way out."

For the next 20 years it's going to get colder and colder on average, says Corbyn.

The jet stream will be wilder. There will be more wild temperature changes, more hail events, more earthquakes, more extreme volcano events, more snow in winters, lousy summers, late springs, short autumns, and more and more crop failures.


Carbon dioxide levels do not have any impact - I repeat, any impact - on climate," says Piers. "The CO2 theory is wrong from the start."

"The fact is the sun rules the sea temperature, and the sea temperature rules the climate."

"The basic message is that the sun is controlling the climate, primarily via the sea."

The new mini ice age began around 2013.

"What we have happening - NOW! - is the start of the mini ice age...it began around 2013. It's a slow start, and now the rate of moving into the mini ice age is accelerating."

"The best thing to do now is to tell your politicians to stop believing nonsense, and to stop doing silly measures like the bird-killing machines of wind farms in order to save the planet (they say), but get rid of all those things, which cost money, and reduce electricity prices now.

"Evidence shows that man-made climate change does not exist and the arguments for it are not based on science but on data fraud and a conspiracy theory of nature," says Piers on his website.

"The world is now cooling not warming and there is no observational evidence in the thousands and millions of years of data that changes in CO2 have any observable effect on weather or climate in the real world."