The Labour party has faced a second cyber-attack, a day after experiencing what it called a "sophisticated and large-scale" attempt to disrupt its digital systems.It is understoodon Tuesday afternoon.A Labour spokeswoman said: "We have ongoing security processes in place to protect our platforms, so users may be experiencing some differences. We are dealing with this quickly and efficiently."Labour has not said who it suspects is behind the attacks, but said it was confident its security systems ensured there was no data breach.Party officials have reported the initial attack, which took place on Monday, to the National Cyber Security Centre, the government agency that supports and advises organisations on such incidents.Labour has not said which digital platforms were targeted, but it is understoodThe party has sent a message to campaigners to say what happened and to explain why the systems were working slowly on Monday.A party spokeswoman said:The party's head of campaigns, Niall Sookoo, wrote:DDoS attacks can vary in sophistication, but are generally easily mitigated.The company protects customers from DDoS attacks by providing extra capacity as needed, filtering traffic so that only legitimate requests are dealt with and storing "cached" versions of websites on its own servers.Even when DDoS attacks succeed, they rarely have implications beyond enforced downtime, as the target waits for the attack to end or secures extra bandwidth to deal with the new traffic. At their simplest, DDoS attacks can be hard to distinguish from legitimate traffic rises, as when cinema websites collapse when a new film is released.. One report from 2017 found a 300-sec attack, with a total bandwidth of 125Gbps, could be purchased for €5; a longer attack, aimed at knocking a website offline for an hour, for €90. Others were even cheaper, offering three hours of downtime for €60.Brian Higgins, a security specialist at Comparitech.com, said: