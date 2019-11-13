© Reuters/Carlos Garcia Rawlins



Añez's actions echo those of Juan Guaido in Venezuela, who declared himself "interim president" in January with the backing of Washington and the Organization of American States (OAS). While Guaido has repeatedly failed to oust President Nicolas Maduro, however,While opposition activists claimed that Añez's declaration was in line with the Bolivian constitution, lawmakers from the ousted president's Movement for Socialism called the assembly session illegal. They have refused to attend the proceedings, saying that armed groups loyal to the opposition controlled the roads and could not guarantee their safety.Vice-President Alvaro Garcia Linera also "resigned" along with Morales on November 10, leaving the country in legal limbo. Their supporters have called the forced resignations a "coup" and vowed to resist by force if necessary.Washington hastened to hail Morales's ouster as a "significant moment for democracy in the Western Hemisphere" and accused the socialist president of seeking to subvert the will of the people by running for a fourth term, even though the Bolivian courts had allowed it.Landing in Mexico, where he was granted asylum, on Tuesday he vowed to continue to fight "as long as I live."