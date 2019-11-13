© NASA



At least 24 people have died and more than 2 million displaced after Tropical Cyclone 'Bulbul' hit coastal areas of Bangladesh and the states of West Bengal and Odisha in north east India.Bulbul made landfall in West Bengal on 09 November, 2019, with wind gusts of 135 km/h. According to media reports, the fatalities and much of the damage were the result of the strong winds.o 5,787 evacuation centres.Some flooding was reported after river embankments were breached in Barguna district of Barisal Division in southern Bangladesh, where thousands of homes were damaged.(see map below).Bulbul was downgraded to a tropical depression on 10 November as it made its way inland towards the Indian state of Tripura.