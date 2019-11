© Reuters/David Mercad



A group of masked men reportedly broke into Venezuela's Embassy in La Paz, Bolivia, forcing its staff to run for their lives."We are fine, but the embassy was taken. They want to massacre us," Venezuela's ambassador to Bolivia, Crisbeylee González, said in an audio message obtained by RT Spanish. "Please, I need you to report," she added.The diplomat said the thugs who forced their way into the diplomatic compound were wearing hoodies and wereas cited by Agencia Boliviana de Información (ABI), Bolivia's state news agency.The reported attack took place shortly after former Bolivian President Evo Morales announced his resignation on Sunday. The socialist leader said he decided to step down so the protesters would stop the violent attacks on his allies among government officials and indigenous population, his core supporters. video that has been making the rounds online shows a man inciting an attack on the Venezuelan Embassy.The visibly agitated man urges "all Venezuelans living in Bolivia" to "come and take" the building, while denouncing Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro.Maduro, meanwhile, described Morales' resignation as a "consummated coup d'état," while Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel called on "the world to mobilize for the life and freedom of Evo."Following Morales' resignation,Following reports that the Venezuelan Embassy was violated, Ebrard demanded that the integrity of all diplomatic compounds, including that of the Mexican Embassy in Bolivia, be respected.