Society's Child
Texas teacher filmed punching female teen student repeatedly then stomping on her head
Newsweek
Sat, 09 Nov 2019 09:07 UTC
The violent incident recorded on a cell phone and shared on social media shows other students at Lehman High School in Hays County looking on stunned as Tiffani Shadell Lankford, 32, approaches the teenaged sophomore during a language lesson and throws punches at her on Friday.
The teenager is dragged to the floor and Lankford then stomps on her head before walking away, the footage shows. The victim was taken to hospital for assessment. The school district reported her age as 16, while police stated the victim was 15 years old.
Lankford had only worked in the classroom 18 times since she started employment on August 30, according to the Hays Consolidated Independent School District (CISD). Her tenure started with orientation training and she taught her first class on September 13.
Arrested by the Hays County Sheriff's Office, she was charged with second-degree felony aggravated assault and she will also be reported to the Texas Education Agency, CBS affiliate DFW reported.
Samara Valdez, who plays basketball with the victim, told KXAN: "I saw the video, and I started crying because it's my teammate."
As well as a police investigation, the incident prompted a heartfelt letter to parents by the school's principal, Karen Zuniga.
The letter read: "As a family, we share both the good news and bad news together. Today, I have to tell you about an incident that is disconcerting.
"This afternoon, we fired one of our guest teachers for hitting and fighting with a student. Under no circumstance is that behavior tolerated at Lehman High School or in Hays CISD.
"Additionally, the former employee was arrested by the Hays County Sheriff's Office and faces potential criminal charges. Her actions will also be reported to the Texas Education Agency.
"We take the safety and security of our students seriously. We took swift action when this incident occurred and will do everything necessary to protect our students, the letter posted on the school's Facebook page added.
The posting garnered a lot of reaction, with one parent commenting: "That entire classroom was shaken up, I hope there are counselors on hand Monday."
Another wrote: "That substitute teacher was very wrong and I hope she is prosecuted. I pray the student is okay." One other parent noted: "I pray the student is ok and did not suffer serious injuries."
Comment: Footage that shows the moments leading up to the incident: