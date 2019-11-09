In an interview with journalist Megyn Kelly, fired CBS News producer Ashley Bianco insisted she did not leak video of ABC News anchor Amy Robach revealing the network killed a bombshell report about deceased pedophile Jeffrey Epstein.Did you leak the tape?I did not.Not to anyone at any time?No, never.Did you make a clip of the moment?I did, but IWhat was your job at ABC?I was a crash producer.Okay, so a producer. And you were in the control room when Amy [Robach] made those comments?I wasn't in the control room, but I was watching the comments while I was at my desk and I had seen what she was saying and I went to my manager and said: "Do you see what she's saying? Does she know she's on a hot mic?" The assistant said to us that Amy knew she was on a mic and that she knew she was being broadcasted to all the affiliates.Right. This is a moment where she's off the air and doing tapped promos, but she has a mic on and people can see and hear her.Yeah.So what did you do? You clipped the moment, marked the moment in the system?Yeah, I just clipped it off. I essentially marked it in the system. It never left the system. We do it all the time.Did you tell the manager that you had clipped it?I did not.Did you think it was newsworthy what she was saying?Everyone in the office was freaked out about what she was saying....In the fall, you decided to leave ABC to go where?To CBS. I only left purely because CBS had offered me a good contract. And so I left and was really excited to start a new job.And so this week, you're sitting at CBS doing your job and what happens with Project Veritas?They released the video and I was shocked, but I didn't think anything of it.How many days had you been at CBS?Only four days. I begged and pleaded. I didn't know what I had done wrong.. It was humiliating and devastating.