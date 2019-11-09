Natalie, the 17-year-old girl who was suspended from Stonewall Collegiate yesterday over a rainbow poppy row, has provided an exclusive statement to The Post Millennial with additional details on the controversial situation."It all started when teachers, counsellors, and some students said we should wear the rainbow poppy..." She wrote, stating that she disagreed with the decision to change the traditional red-and-black poppy used to honour Canadian veterans during the Remembrance Day holiday. "I typed up papers on a computer, printed them off, and taped them up in the halls."The printed papers contained some quotes from news stories and people on social media Natalie had collected of individuals expressing criticism of the rainbow poppy.Natalie says the two male administrators continued to accuse her of "hate speech," and she became so scared at one point that she was on the verge of tears. "I got to the point of almost crying but I didn't. I had to be the voice for all those families who were greatly disrespected and offended."Natalie is the cousin of former federal MP candidate Cyara Bird, who ran on the Conservative Party ticket in the 2019 general election for the Churchill-Keewatinook Aski riding. Bird, a member of the Little Black River First Nation, tells The Post Millennial that there are World War Two veterans in their family.Natalie says her parents were notified at the end of the suspension order. Her father confirmed that he witnessed her phone being returned to her after he arrived to pick her up, and also confirmed that she is not allowed to return to school until Tuesday.The Post Millennial attempted to reach out to Stonewall Collegiate for comment, but was told they would not provide comments to media, aggressively advising us to "Google" the number for the Superintendent before hanging up. The Interlake School Board Superintendent did not return calls, but a statement issued on the Board's twitter read that no staff member "mandated" a student wear a rainbow poppy.They did not comment on the suspensions, or whether a student was suspended for voicing an opinion which rejected the rainbow poppy as a symbol, as in the case of Natalie.