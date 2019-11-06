Puppet Masters
Warmongers: Video shows US weapons arriving in Yemen despite objections of Congress
Wed, 06 Nov 2019 17:50 UTC
The footage shows an Oshkosh armoured vehicle and other US-made military hardware being unloaded from a ship under the cover of darkness in the early morning hours at the port in the southern city of Aden, CNN reported.
The vessel, identified as the Saudi-registered Bahri Hofuf, is known to have stopped at the Port City of Jeddah on September 17 before sailing on to Port Sudan the following day, the report said, citing port documents, tracking data, and whistleblower accounts.
The ship's tracking system was then turned off before being switched on again in Aden on October 29, the report added.
The latest delivery is likely to raise fresh alarm among US lawmakers, who have sought to block the Trump administration from selling arms to Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates over previous reports that American weapons had been transferred to terrorist groups in Yemen, including organizations linked to al-Qaeda (banned in Russia).
The US Congress in July passed three measures aimed at blocking arms sales to Saudi Arabia and the UAE, but President Donald Trump later the same month vetoed the legislation.
Under US law, recipients of American-made arms are forbidden from transferring equipment to third parties without prior authorization from Washington.
But a CNN investigation in February uncovered evidence that Saudi Arabia and its coalition partners gave militants linked to the al-Qaeda terrorist group (banned in Russia), Salafi militias and other factions in Yemen weapons that were manufactured by the United States, in breach of its arms agreements with Washington.
Yemen has been locked in a conflict between the government forces led by President Abd Rabbuh Mansour Hadi and the Houthi rebels. A Saudi-led coalition has been conducting strikes against the Houthis at Hadi's request since March 2015.
Comment: Well, what do you expect from the US - that it'll stop arming terrorist groups, proxy armies and mercenaries - when there is so much money to be made and chaos to be engendered - just because of some resolution by Congress???
The powers of financial capitalism had another far-reaching aim: nothing less than to create a world system of financial control in private hands able to dominate the political system of each country and the economy of the world as a whole. This system was to be controlled in a feudalist fashion by the central banks of the world acting in concert, by secret agreements arrived at in frequent meetings and conferences.
Only biological females can become pregnant, based on biological SEX. Gender is a made-up word, and people who want to change their "gender" do so...
These Lebarons are cousins of Mitt Romney too! See vice documentary on this.
The tragic reality of the world's biggest corrupt legal system -America's rigged courts, bribed judges, fake and phony trials, extortion by...
The US has completely exposed itself in the ME. Syrian oil theft, Involvement in Yemen which supports the food & medicine blockade, which is...
"Lord Ashton of Hyde, who at the time was parliamentary under-secretary of state at the DCMS, told the House of Lords in March that the festival...
