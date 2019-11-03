© official website



Iran's supreme leader said Tehran would keep in place its ban on holding any talks with the United States.Ayatollah Ali Khamenei made the comments on state TV on November 3, on the eve of the 40th anniversary of the seizure of the U.S. Embassy in Tehran.Khamenei was quoted as saying.he was quoted as saying. "Nothing will come out of talking to the U.S. because they certainly and definitely won't make any concessions."Never amicable, relations between Tehran and Washington have spiraled downward after U.S. President Donald Trump abandoned the landmark 2015 pact which curbed Tehran's nuclear ambitions in return for lifting crippling Western sanctions.Washington has since reimposed economic sanctions aimed at halting all Iranian oil exports.Khamenei said.On November 4, 1979, Iranian students overran the U.S. Embassy complex in Tehran to demand Washington hand over the ousted U.S.-backed shah, after he was admitted to a U.S. hospital. The crisis ended after 444 days with the release of 52 Americans.The two countries broke off diplomatic ties in 1980.