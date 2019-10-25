© Reuters/Henry Romero



© Reuters/Henry Romero



© Reuters/Henry Romero



- sparked by ballooning public transportation fees - after a promise of reform failed to end the unrest.Tens of thousands gathered in the streets of Chile's capital on Thursday to join the chaotic demonstrations, in whichIn addition to the police presence,have been deployed to quell the protests, carrying outin the country since last Friday.Late on Tuesday"It's true - problems have not occurred in recent days. They have been accumulating for decades," Pinera said in his apology.However, after declaring "war" on the demonstrations earlier this week, the president seems to have failed to convince the protesters.. Curfews have been introduced in the city, along with a national state of emergency, further clamping down on travel.