'If the lorry came from Bulgaria, getting into Britain via Holyhead is an unorthodox route. People have been saying that security and checks have been increased at places like Dover and Calais, so it might be seen as an easier way to get in by going from Cherbourg or Roscoff, over to Rosslare, then up the road to Dublin. It's a long way around and it'll add an extra day to the journey.'

'I'm appalled by this tragic incident in Essex. I am receiving regular updates and the Home Office will work closely with Essex Police as we establish exactly what has happened. My thoughts are with all those who lost their lives & their loved ones.'

'There's a lot of police and forensics. We've just seen what has been said online. It's awful. We thought maybe someone had broken into a lorry, but it's just awful. People trafficking is a vile and dangerous business. This is a big investigation for Essex Police. Let's hope they bring these murderers to justice.'

'This is a tragic incident where a large number of people have lost their lives. Our enquiries are ongoing to establish what has happened. We are in the process of identifying the victims, however I anticipate that this could be a lengthy process. We believe the lorry is from Bulgaria and entered the country at Holyhead on Saturday, October 19 and we are working closely with our partners to investigate. We have arrested the lorry driver in connection with the incident who remains in police custody as our enquiries continue.'

'I had just finished work while driving up Motherwell Way and all you could see was blue flashing lights, as I was driving past there was police tape to cordon off the start of eastern avenue. I knew it was serious because of how many police cars and ambulances were there, but the police had parked their cars across the whole access of the road so you couldn't see anything. There's always lorries around there as they park up there for the night, I couldn't say whether I did or didn't see the actual lorry in question.'

Police have launched one of the UK's biggest ever murder probes after. An ambulance crew made the horrific discovery after they were called to the Waterglade Industrial Park in Grays in the early hours of this morning. None of those inside the lorry were able to be saved and police later arrived and cordoned off the scene, which is near the Dartford Crossing.The lorry is originally from Bulgaria and had entered the UK at the Welsh port of Holyhead, Wales, where ferries arrive from Ireland. It has been suggested that those on board may have been trying to get into Britain through the 'weak point' of Ireland.. Police have not said where the people who died are from or where they were thought to be travelling to.Police said it may take a long time to identify those found inside. The truck driver is currently being questioned by detectives. The fact that the lorry arrived at Holyhead on Saturday suggestsA member of the Freight Transport Association (FTA) said the lorry could have got a ferry from France to Ireland, then driven through Ireland before boarding another boat to Britain. Seamus Leheny said:Richard Burnett, chief executive of the Road Haulage Society, added 'this tragedy highlights the danger of migrant gangs people-smuggling on lorries'. Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said he is 'appalled' by the tragedy and that his thoughts are with those who lost their lives and their loved ones. He tweeted:The industrial estate is next to the Dartford Crossing and is used as a stopping point for lorries travelling south to the Port of Dover and the Channel Tunnel, although the planned route of the lorry involved is unknown. A restaurant worker in the industrial estate, who did not want to be named, said the area was cordoned off by police this morning. The Big Blue Food Bus employee said:Chief Superintendent Andrew Mariner said:The investigation will now try to work out where the people came from and what route they had taken to get to the UK. Local resident Paige Wade was driving past the industrial park at 4.15am on the way home from work. She said: