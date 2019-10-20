"How can you not see a 6ft 3in man laying on the ground and not help him within 20 minutes? A couple of days before, he put the wrong product in the wrong bin and within two minutes management saw it on camera and came down to talk to him about it."

In September, Billy Foister, a 48-year-old Amazon warehouse worker, died after a heart attack at work. According to his brother, an Amazon human resources representative informed him at the hospital thatEdward Foister said:An Amazon worker on the same shift told the Guardian:The worker, who requested to remain anonymous for fear of retaliation, noted the Amnesty worker started CPR after finding Foister. Amnesty workers are Amazon floor monitors who ensure the warehouse floors are clear and reset robot units when necessary.The report cited six Amazon worker deaths between November 2018 and April 2019, and several news reports over the past few years that have detailed dangerous working conditions.Foister, a stower who scanned and stocked warehouse shelves with products at an Amazon warehouse in Etna, Ohio, just outside of Columbus, went into cardiac arrest on 2 September 2019.On the 911 call recording, obtained by the Guardian,on Foister, who was unresponsive to CPR.Another Amazon worker on the shift said:Billy Foister was taken to a hospital, where Edward was immediately told that his brother had passed away after efforts to revive him were unsuccessful.Edward noted that a week earlier,According to Foister,Amazon denied that Billy Foister died at the warehouse and said he was treated "within minutes." An Amazon spokesperson in an email said:"Go back to work," the supervisor who reported the incident to 911 personnel told another concerned worker while on the phone with the operator."Everybody worked as usual," said a third worker in Etna on the shift.The supervisor told the 911 operator on the recorded call that the worker was "down three to five minutes without CPR".Amazon did not respond to multiple requests for comment on the incident or on the frequency of such incidents among its fulfillment center workforce.though it's not the first time the company has been accused of providing delayed medical attention to a warehouse worker during a cardiac arrest.The lawsuit is pending in federal court for the northern district, eastern division, of Illinois.Between January and March 2019, 28 911 calls were made from the fulfillment center in Etna, including five instances of suicidal concerns regarding employees and five on-the-job injuries. About 3,700 workers are employed at the warehouse.An Amazon spokesperson said: