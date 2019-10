© PA Media



'I've glued myself to the ground'

Extinction Rebellion activists say they have left London's Trafalgar Square after police issued a ban on the group's climate change protests.In a statement issued on Monday evening, the Metropolitan Police said demonstrators protesting in the capital after 21:00 BST could be arrested.Extinction Rebellion said it would "let Trafalgar Square go" but added that the "International Rebellion continues".The protests, which began last Monday, have seen more than 1,400 arrests.A number of demonstrations have been staged across the capital by the group, which is calling on the government to do more to tackle climate change. The protests were due to last two weeks.Deputy Assistant Commissioner Laurence Taylor said the ban had been imposed due to breaches of the Public Order Act and "ongoing serious disruption to the community".Protests in the City had caused "further disruption to people and businesses", he said, with police making more than 90 arrests.He added: "The policing operation continues, and we will continue to take action against anyone engaged in unlawful protests at locations targeted by Extinction Rebellion."Previously, protesters had been warned by police to protest only in Trafalgar Square or risk arrest.However, on Monday evening police began removing protesters from the site.Four people who had locked themselves together inside a so-called peace tent were cut out of their locks with machinery by police.Green Party MEP Ellie Chowns said she had been arrested after "standing in solidarity" with protesters in Trafalgar Square.She said in a video posted on Twitter that there was "no justification" for the ban on the protests."The rules have been changed," she said. "No longer is any space in London allowable for peaceful democratic protest. This is intolerable.""There isn't anything more that we're doing here in Extinction Rebellion than being aware that millions, or hundreds of millions of people, already are at threat because of the changing climate."Last week, the Home Office confirmed to BBC News that it was reviewing police powers around protests in response to recent demonstrations.It follows a letter from Metropolitan Police Commissioner Cressida Dick after August's protests, which resulted in more than 1,100 arrests.