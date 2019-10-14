The early fall blizzard punctuates what has been the worst growing season in American history.Record late plantings imply crops are too immature to make it through this early winter, as the growing seasons shrink on both sides. Up to 10-20% of the US Corn crop is at risk by some estimates, as the USDA numbers/narrative diverge further from reality, tensions are rising, and efforts to hide the truth are escalating. Things are going to get worse before they get better. Prepare.