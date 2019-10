Record Snowy Cities So Far

Oh. My. God. This is 27th and Hatch in #Spokane. This same intersection got hammered in the windstorm a few years ago. pic.twitter.com/xIkMBLGQBE — Melissa Luck ☘ (@MelissaKXLY4) October 9, 2019



More pictures of the story of the October 2019 Blizzard across #NorthDakota (Photos used with permission. Taken near McCanna, Carrington, Jamestown and Devils Lake) #ndwx #ndag #OctoberStorm2019 pic.twitter.com/XrTRwqhpPp — NWS Bismarck (@NWSBismarck) October 14, 2019



Why Such a Snowy Start?

Just three weeks into autumn, a pair of unusually strong early season snowstorms delivered the the snowiest start to the season on record to parts of the northern Rockies and Northern Plains.By season, we mean that time of year between the first snow of fall and last snow of spring.And so far, it's been a busy start. Last week's storm, named Winter Storm Aubrey by The Weather Channel,Spokane, Washington, has already picked up 6.9 inches of snow this season, almost five times its previous snowiest start of 1.4 inches in 1926. In an average season, it would take until Nov. 29 for this amount of snow to fall in Washington state's second-largest city.when it picked up 3.3 inches from Sept. 28 to the 29th. Tree limbs weighed down by wet snow were pushed into power lines by strong winds, triggering power outages in the city.Just over a week later, another 3.6 inches of snow blanketed the city from Oct. 8-9, leading to more downed trees and power outages.Fargo, North Dakota, only picked up 4.5 inches of snow last week, but that was double its previous snowiest season-to-date of 2.2 inches in 2006.In South Dakota, last week's snowstorm set snowiest-so-early-in-season records in both Aberdeen (5 inches) and Huron (5.5 inches). It was the first 5 inch-plus October snow event in Aberdeen since 1932.A jet stream pattern has repeated itself since the last few days of September and produced the aforementioned snowstorms.More specifically, a pronounced southward plunge of the jet stream, known to meteorologists as a trough, carved itself into the West, then slowly rolled into the Plains. To the east of this trough, moist air lifts to form clouds and precipitation.In the case of both of the snowstorms, air near the ground was just cold enough to support accumulating snow rather than rain.