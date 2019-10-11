Ham radio operators everywhere are up in arms after California officials announced the termination of the ham radio infrastructure, deeming the transmissions, "no longer a benefit."OffGridSurvival reported Thursday that the move is "jeopardizing the lives of millions of Californians," who depend on repeaters to operate during emergencies. It's also a way of life for many seniors who grew up with the hobby when it was one of only a few ways to communicate with other ham operators near and far.Disgruntled operator everywhere sounded off on Twitter: