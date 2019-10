© Twitter



Democrat presidential hopeful and former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Julián Castro escorted a group of migrants to the United States-Mexico border, but they were all returned to Mexico.The Texas Civil Rights Project confirmed that all the migrants escorted to the border by Castro were returned to Mexico as part of President Trump's "Remain in Mexico" policy."We presented them to these border agents and said that they should not be ... they should not be in Mexico," Castro said."The Trump administration has chosen cruelty," Castro said.where, rather than border crossers being released into the U.S. so long as they claim asylum, they now must wait in Mexico while their claims are adjudicated.as Breitbart News has reported As of August, for instance, none of the 1,200 migrants who were waiting in Mexico for asylum in the U.S. had been found to be eligible.