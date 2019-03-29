© Reuters/Jose Luis Gonzalez

After Border Control Commissioner announcedto point fingers.Border Control Commissioner Kevin McAleenan announced Wednesday thatOne of the biggest issues for border agents is the dramatic increase in entire families attempting to enter the US, including a large number of children. As opposed to 20 years ago, many of the migrants attempting to cross the US border are from Central America, making them much more difficult to repatriate than Mexicans.As pictures of the huddled migrants stuffed into the makeshift detention center began to spread across social media,Sen. John Cornyn (R-Texas) lamented that the migrant surge hadto deal with the human wave,Sen. Martha McSally echoed DHS Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen's call for congressional action, framing the situation as aOn the Democratic side, Presidential hopeful Beto O'Rourke called for the government tobut didn't specify how Border Patrol should handle the swelling number of illegal crossings. The candidate will visit El Paso as a part of his home-state campaign tour this Saturday.Other candidates such as Kamala Harris also drew attention to conditions the conditions of the migrants' detention, calling the situation aPerhaps the most radical perspective on the issue came from freshman senator Ilhan Omar who said that it wasMcAleenan also called for congressional action, proposing that lawmakers act to craft new legislation that will make it easier to repatriate children from countries not contiguous to the US.