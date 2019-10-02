These were the only two bison attacks reported at Antelope Island State Park this year, officials said.

A Utah woman was attacked by a bison in the same park where her date had also been gored three months ago.

Kayleigh Davis, 22, was taking a sunset hike Friday on a trail at Antelope Island State Park when she came face-to-face with the soon-to-be rambunctious bovine.

She stepped off the path to steer clear of the animal when it suddenly charged, flipping her 15 feet in the air.

"I go around the bison, like off the trail away from him, and there's actually four bikers coming down the trail and I think they had spooked him," Davis told NBC affiliate KSL from her hospital room Monday. "That's when he flipped me up in the air."


Even though the attack lasted for just a few seconds, it seemed like slow motion to Davis.

"I'm up in the air thinking, 'What's going to happen to me after this?' "Davis, who suffered a broken ankle and badly cut calf, said.

After landing, the bison hovered over her, sniffed her and briefly dug in its hooves seemingly ready to charge again — before it stepped away, she said.

"It could have been worse, I've been telling family members that it could have been worse," Davis said. "It's lucky but it's also unfortunate at the same time."

Davis' date, Kyler Bourgeous, was also attacked by a bison in the park in June, and Friday was his first visit back to that park since then.