"A powerful storm system will produce several feet or more of wet, heavy snow; and gusty winds in the Northern Rockies," says the NWS. "Snow is also forecast along the Rocky Mountain Front, portions of the Great Basin, and other northwestern Mountains. Trees with leaves will be vulnerable to damage. Heavy snow and strong winds will make travel difficult to impossible in places."
The trees are still fully loaded with foliage, so the strong winds and heavy, wet snow is expected is to bring down trees and power lines leading to widespread power outages.
As of Sunday morning, accuweather.com weather maps showed snow or snow showers in Washington, Oregon, Nevada, Idaho, Utah, Montana, Wyoming, North Dakota, British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba and Ontario.
The winterlike storm is unleashing feet of snow and life-threatening conditions in northwestern US, warned Accuweather.
East-facing slopes of the Sawtooth, Flathead and Lewis and Clark ranges in Montana will experience the heaviest amount of snow, 2-3 feet (60-91 cm) to as much as 65 inches (122 cm).
However, a general 1-2 feet (30-60 cm) of snow will fall over the mountains with anywhere from a bit of slush to several inches of snow at low elevations.
Bitter cold to last for days
Perhaps even worse is that residents who lose power will face subfreezing temperatures approaching zero F in some areas, says accuweather.
These bitterly cold conditions are expected to last for days after the storm.
Global-warming adherents warn of cataclysmic consequences years down the road, but this 'winterlike' storm is producing life-threatening conditions right now.
Which would you prefer? Global warming? Or almost sub-zero temperatures with no heat or electricity?
Averaging about 72cm in sheltered areas of Waterton Townsite as of 830AM #abstorm @weathernetwork pic.twitter.com/lIfjwk9EeL— Kyle Brittain (@KyleTWN) September 29, 2019
We've had just a touch of snow overnight 😂😬#stillcomingdown pic.twitter.com/vvCSq1fhlq— Karen Manzer (@KarenManzer) September 28, 2019
