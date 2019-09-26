QUAKE
A magnitude 6.1 earthquake has occurred in Los Lagos, Chile, about 610 miles (980 kilometers) south of the capital, Santiago, the USGS reported. Reports say that the depth of the earthquake was 80 miles (129 kilometers).

Preliminary Earthquake Report:

Magnitude 6.1

Date-Time - 26 Sep 2019 16:36:18 UTC

- 26 Sep 2019 13:36:18 near epicenter

Location 40.800S 72.152W

Depth 129 km

Distances - 41.1 km (25.5 mi) ESE of Puyehue, Chile
- 80.7 km (50.0 mi) WNW of San Carlos de Bariloche, Argentina
- 85.4 km (53.0 mi) SE of R�o Bueno, Chile
- 85.8 km (53.2 mi) E of Purranque, Chile
- 99.6 km (61.8 mi) NE of Puerto Montt, Chile

Location Uncertainty Horizontal: 5.8 km; Vertical 4.8 km

Parameters Nph = 75; Dmin = 43.0 km; Rmss = 0.76 seconds; Gp = 66°

There has been no information of victims or damage caused by the earthquake so far.

Chile is located within the so-called Pacific Ring of Fire, with 90 percent of the world's earthquakes occurring in this area.

In February 2010, Chile was hit by a devastating 8.8-magnitude earthquake, triggering a tsunami that lead to the deaths of more than 500 people.