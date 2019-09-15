© Terri Loewenthal The artist



Source: West Virginia University



Summary: Cicadas can carry a fungus containing chemicals similar to those found in hallucinogenic mushrooms, making them zombie-like fliers.

If cicadas made horror movies, they'd probably study the actions of their counterparts plagued by a certain psychedelic fungus.West Virginia University researchers have discovered thatYou've heard of "The Walking Dead." This is "The Flying Dead.""They are only zombies in the sense that the fungus is in control of their bodies," said Matt Kasson, assistant professor of forest pathology and one of the study's authors.Cicadas first encounter the fungus underground where they spend 13 to 17 years before emerging to the surface as adults, Kasson said. Within seven to 10 days above ground, the abdomen begins to slough off revealing the fungal infection at the end of the cicada, he continued.It's quite the coming out party."Infected adults maintain or accelerate normal host activity during sporulation, enabling rapid and widespread dispersal prior to host death," Kasson said. "They also engage in hypersexual behaviors."Joining Kasson on this research published in Fungal Ecology are his Davis College of Agriculture, Natural Resources and Design colleagues Greg Boyce, Kasson's former Ph.D. student in the Division of Plant and Soil Sciences; and Daniel Panaccione, professor of plant and soil sciences.The impetus of the study came in 2016 when billions of cicadas ascended upon the northeast United States. Two of Kasson's students loved cicadas. One, Matt Berger, convinced the professor to study the fungus. Another student, Angie Macias, coined a creative, heavy metal sounding name for the cicadas: "flying salt shakers of death."Initially,