fireball netherlands
On Thursday afternoon, September 12th, a large, bright meteor/fireball was spotted in the sky over northern parts of the Netherlands. It was seen around 14.50 above Langeoog, an East Frisian Island north of Germany.

While most of the meteor appears to have burned up in the atmosphere, a piece as large as a "fist or a soccer ball" likely ended up in the North Sea.

Media outlet Metro reports it must have been 50 to 100 km above the Earth when it appeared. One hundred eyewitnesses reported seeing the meteor/fireball. Even people in the Dutch province of Noord-Brabant, which lies in the southern part of the country, spotted the fireball trail.

Werkgroep Meteoren, which has been receiving the reports, also note that people in Belgium, Germany, Denmark, and the UK saw it.