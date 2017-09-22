© AMS/google (screen capture)
Observers map - Event 3301-2017
The American Meteor Society (AMS) has received over 250 reports about a fireball seen over the Netherlands as well as neighbouring Belgium, France and Germany (Grand Est, Noord-Brabant, Noord-Holland, Limburg, Nordrhein-Westfalen, Groningen, Gelderland, Vlaanderen, Zeeland, Zuid-Holland, Friesland, Flanders, Utrecht, England, Drenthe, North Rhine-Westphalia, Bruxelles, Overijssel, Niedersachsen, North Holland, Bayern, Flevoland and Île) on Thursday, September 21st 2017 around 19:01 UT.

From De Limburger, "Just after nine I saw a huge meteor above Heerlen," says Martijn Dassen. "A very fierce fireball that pulled a track behind. I did not hear any noise, but the sky lighted up. The fireball seemed to break in two before disappearing from my field of view behind the APG building."

The fragmenting meteor fireball was captured by the Leiden Observatory telescope.