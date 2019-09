even if Britain will eventually leave

Britain voted to leave the E.U. in June 2016.

Britain may have to wait to leave the European Union.Prime Minister BorisParliament headed into another tumultuous day Wednesday, with, former Treasury chief Philip Hammond, and Nicholas Soames, the grandson of Winston Churchill — Johnson's political idol and the subject of one of his books.Ruth Davidson, who days ago quit as the leader of the Conservatives in Scotland, used Twitter to attack the expulsions.The rebels acted to stop a so-called no deal exit, where the U.K. would have no official ongoing agreements with the E.U., something critics have predicted will cause economic havoc, as well as shortages of food and medicine.— a prosperous bloc that the U.K. has been part of for decades — and go it alone, a cherished goal for Johnson and his inner circle.While Parliament's upper house has many anti-Brexit members,As a result the House of Lords could end up sitting through the night — one Liberal Democrat peer brought a duvet, a change of clothes and a shaving kit with him to Parliament on Wednesday morning.The vote Tuesday was one of the most dramatic moments sinceSince then, British politics has been paralyzed and obsessed with the question of how the country should leave the bloc."Let there be no doubt, Mr. Speaker, of the consequences of this vote tonight. It means that Parliament is on the brink of wrecking any deal that we might be able to scrape in Brussels," Johnson said following the vote.He went on to say that he "refuses to go along with the plan.""I don't want an election, the public does not want an election, I don't believe the right honorable gentleman wants an election. But if the House votes for this bill tomorrow then the public will have to choose who goes to Brussels on October the 17th to sort this out," he said.AndJohnson needs two-thirds of all members of Parliament to vote in favor of any election called before 2022."We are on the verge of stopping a no deal Brexit — if we can get this bill through, we have succeeding in [getting] an insurance policy by Friday," Labour's shadow Brexit Secretary Sir Keir Starmer, told the BBC on Wednesday."Johnson is setting a trap which says, 'Vote for it [an election] today and then I can knock you off course and you will fail in your task," he said. "We're not going to fall for that."