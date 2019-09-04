floods
2019 was much colder than 2018! You won't hear this in media. Christian of Ice Age Farmer equips you with cold, hard GDD data and intellectual ammunition in order to start conversations about how quickly conditions on our planet are changing. As the Solar Minimum forces temperatures to decline further, more and more of the planet will lose the ability to farm as we have been. This statement is based solely on cooler temperatures, and does not factor in increased cloud cover, precipitative extremes, hail storms, or still other effects of Galactic Cosmic Rays -- all of which we can also expect! Start growing your own food today.


Sources