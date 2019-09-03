As many as 233 sheep were killed after lightning struck them at Kushe Rural Municipality in Jajarkot, yesterday. Also, a total of 252 sheep went missing in the incident.The death of sheep has farmers worried. Sheep rearing is a major source of income for farmers at Patan of Kushe Rural Municipality. Their livelihood depends on the domestic animal.Durga Bahadur Rokaya, a farmer, said death of sheep would give him and his family a hard time. "Lightning has robbed us of our livelihood," he added. Rokaya lost 83 sheep to lightning with 62 sheep belonging to him missing.Similarly, 10 sheep belonging to Rup Bahadur Singh died in the incident while as many are missing. Ganesh Bahadur Gharti lost 40 sheep. Rural Municipality Chair Hari Chandra Basnet said farmers had incurred heavy loss as they had lost many sheep. He pledged to take initiative to provide compensation to farmers.