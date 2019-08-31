Lightning killed 250 sheep in Sudi village of Tila Rural Municipality-6 in Jumla district on Thursday night.Farmers in Sudi were in great sorrow following the incident. Lightning struck the sheep at Bhujawada pasture land following incessant rainfall.Rearing sheep has been a major income source for the farmers of Karnali. Mahabir Rawat, a local of the village said that sheep belonging to Nunilal Rawat, Lal Bahadur Rawat, Jayalal Rawat, Banche Rawat and Dev Bahadur Rawat, were killed in lightning.n winter last year, hundreds of sheep were killed due to heavy snowfall.Farmer Banshe Rawat said that his family members were in great trouble after they lost their sheep in the lightning "Sheep farming has remained a major source of income to sustain our livelihood and provide education to the children," he said.