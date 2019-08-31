Lightning killed at least 200 sheep in Himachal Pradesh's Rohru area on Friday.The incident took place in the Chohara region in the Kayath Thatch meadows in Sandashi panchayat.The shepherds were camping in the open when lightning struck them. They have asked the government to be compensated in some way for the loss.The state has been experiencing dry weather in most parts while some areas have had thundershowers.