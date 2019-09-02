Society's Child
At least 10 teenagers injured after gunfire erupts at high school football game in Alabama
RT
Sat, 31 Aug 2019 12:20 UTC
Mobile Police Chief Lawrence Battiste told local media that two individuals were detained in connection with the attack. He said that 10 people were injured in total, but four of the injuries were not gunshot wounds. The victims ranged in age from 15 to 18 years old. Their conditions were not immediately clear.
Witnesses say there was a fight in the stands several minutes before the end of the game.
Footage taken after the shooting shows police cars swarming the stadium.
"Why are the young people bringing this type of violence to public events. They're bringing their beefs that they have with each other in their neighborhoods and they're putting other people in harm's way," the police chief told media.
Reader Comments
Latest News
- Teenager left in coma after vaping every day led to deadly disease
- Forget the Amazon hype, fires globally have declined 25% since 2003 thanks to economic growth
- Knife crime epidemic on the rise, as London tube station shocked by double stabbing
- Chinese state media warns 'end is coming for those attempting to disrupt Hong Kong'
- At least 10 teenagers injured after gunfire erupts at high school football game in Alabama
- The truth hurts: MPs aghast over tobacco researcher Marewa Glover's claim 'bodies heal' from secondhand smoke
- Best of the Web: Islamic State weapons in Yemen traced back to US government: Serbia files (part 1)
- Vegan and plant-based diets worsen brain health due to insufficient choline
- Floods leave at least 78 dead and 40,000 homes damaged in Sudan (UPDATE)
- Signs and Portents: Two-headed turtle spotted on South Carolina beach
- US-Taliban peace talks fail in Doha, Afghan presidential election up ahead
- Epic trolling: 'Error' page on Trump's website shows Hillary Clinton as President
- Signs and Portents: Two-headed timber rattlesnake found in New Jersey
- New York Times' social media controversies take toll on staff
- A society is only as free as its most troublesome political dissident
- No tsunami threat after 6.7 earthquake near Fiji
- Gaddafi supporters take to the streets to mark 50th anniversary of September revolution
- Turkey promises Moscow it will dissolve Al-Nusra Front
- Flash floods kill 5 as tropical storm Podul barrages through Thailand
- At least 6 people killed by flash flood at Hell's Gate National Park, Kenya
- Chinese state media warns 'end is coming for those attempting to disrupt Hong Kong'
- Best of the Web: Islamic State weapons in Yemen traced back to US government: Serbia files (part 1)
- US-Taliban peace talks fail in Doha, Afghan presidential election up ahead
- Turkey promises Moscow it will dissolve Al-Nusra Front
- Saudi-led coalition airstrike levels Yemen center holding 185 prisoners of war
- Rightwing populist party AfD makes big gains as Merkel and allies slip but hold power in German state elections
- Palestinian Authority decides to end division of West Bank into areas set by Oslo Accords
- Pentagon confirms carrying out airstrike on al-Qaeda leadership in Idlib - on first day of Syrian/Russian-announced ceasefire - UPDATE
- Hezbollah winning against Israel without firing a shot - so far
- Venezuela claims it has proof of anti-Maduro plot in Colombia
- Yemen coalition falling apart - Hadi urges end of UAE strikes, fears secession
- Erdogan warns of launching own offensive in northern Syria if US delays safe zone
- US Immigration officers are officially allowed to create fake social media profiles to spy on visa applicants
- MAKS 2019 airshow brings Russia billions in military contracts
- Is the Fed preparing to topple the US dollar?
- Monsanto quashed felony charges using former top DOJ official involved in Epstein case
- 'She was a spy from day one': Trump assistant resigns for press leaks regarding the president's family
- Netanyahu: HBO is 'anti-Semitic' for its series about murder of Palestinian, makes Israel look bad!
- Donbass ceasefire is a myth: Ukraine continues shelling of residential areas
- Recent Israeli attacks 'significantly weakened' Syria's air-defense systems, barely registered scrutiny or response
- Forget the Amazon hype, fires globally have declined 25% since 2003 thanks to economic growth
- Knife crime epidemic on the rise, as London tube station shocked by double stabbing
- At least 10 teenagers injured after gunfire erupts at high school football game in Alabama
- New York Times' social media controversies take toll on staff
- A society is only as free as its most troublesome political dissident
- Gaddafi supporters take to the streets to mark 50th anniversary of September revolution
- Harvard University has more wealth than half the world's countries... because someone has to prop up the status quo
- Bodies of 12,000 ISIS victims found in Iraqi mass graves
- Anti-Zionist Jews are 'as deeply opposed to Jewish interests as our enemies' — Bari Weiss
- 8 dead, 20 injured in Odessa, Texas, traffic shooting - shooter dead, possible second suspect in custody
- 'Transgender' Yaniv's other racket: How one Gender Troll managed to get 'hundreds' of women kicked off Twitter
- Hong Kong police employ water cannon as protesters hurl fire bombs & bricks
- Afghanistan: Taliban movement attacked northern city of Kunduz, 10 police killed
- Academia considers cannibalism as a 'modest proposal' to reduce carbon footprint
- RFK assassination patsy Sirhan Sirhan stabbed in prison
- 'Stop the coup!' Protests hit Britain nationwide over Parliament suspension
- 'Wish You Were Here': Pink Floyd's Roger Waters to stage Assange rally outside UK Home Office
- The film 'Official Secrets' only shows the tip of the mammoth Iraq war iceberg
- Israeli Orthodox party vows to resist Palestinian sovereignty in anticipation of Messiah's arrival
- 700+ protesters at unsanctioned rally in Moscow, numbers and support dwindling
- Living for the Angels: New RT documentary recalls the Beslan seige
- Stone tools from Ice Age site, suggest the first Americans came from Japan
- Ancient human ancestors breastfed for longer than contemporary relatives
- The Jacobin Terror 1789-1794: Just Another Color Revolution?
- Aquelarre: Catalonia celebrates its 42nd 'witches sabbath' festival
- 'But Sir, It's an American Ship.' 'Never Mind, Hit Her!' When Israel Knowingly Attacked USS Liberty
- 'Spanish Stonehenge' resurfaces following drought in Extremadura
- 1,000 year old coin hoard is UK's most valuable collection ever discovered - UPDATE: Medieval tax scam?
- 1,200 year old Pictish stone discovered at early Christian church in Scottish Highlands
- A wall discovered surrounding the ancient Mayan city of Uxmal
- Looking back 25 years, did the Soviets actually build a better space shuttle?
- Best of the Web: The Arabian cradle of Zion: Moses, Muhammad, and Wahhabo-Zionism
- Submerged 8000-year-old wooden structure discovered off southern Great Britain
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Everything's a Remix: Origins of the World's Mythologies
- 'Mystery' eruption that cooled ancient world traced to El Salvador's Ilopango volcano
- Tombs of Iberian prince and 24 aristocrats unearthed in Spain
- Ancient skeletons with cranial deformation unearthed in Croatia
- Armenian find shows innovation in Stone Age tools more than 300,000 years was local, not imported
- Diverse DNA deepens mystery of 800 skeletons at Roopkund lake - does folk song hold clue?
- Epstein madam Ghislaine Maxwell's host of family skeletons
- Intelligent Design opponents don't know what they're talking about, but love telling you ID is stupid anyway
- Hackers have had 'monitoring implants' in iPhones for years - Google researcher
- Physicists discuss the possible detection of a black hole so large it shouldn't even exist
- Giant study highlights homosexuality is "beyond genetics"
- Mysterious neutrinos get new mass estimate
- Brainwaves detected in lab-grown mini-brains
- Can new species evolve from cancers? Maybe
- Skull of 3.8 million-year-old Australopithecus discovered in Ethiopia challenges understanding of evolutionary process
- Chemists discover water microdroplets spontaneously produce hydrogen peroxide
- Ancient die-off greater than the dinosaur extinction detected in rocks in Canada
- Salk scientists develop new genome-editing tool that could treat disorders caused by gene mutations
- Kola borehole: World's deepest artificial hole dug by the Soviets in the 1970's
- Top secret USAF spaceship breaks own record, mysterious 719-day mission
- Sense of smell requires optimized, scalable network circuitry
- 2 asteroids to scream past Earth Wednesday, including one discovered only last week
- Dr. Napier fingers fragmented comet in Younger Dryas and Bronze Age impacts
- Digital Immortality
- Wheels in nature: Making predictions against design
- New species of "medicinal" leech identified in swamps near Washington DC
- Russia's Roscosmos invents shield system to protect satellites from space junk
- Floods leave at least 78 dead and 40,000 homes damaged in Sudan (UPDATE)
- Signs and Portents: Two-headed turtle spotted on South Carolina beach
- Signs and Portents: Two-headed timber rattlesnake found in New Jersey
- No tsunami threat after 6.7 earthquake near Fiji
- Flash floods kill 5 as tropical storm Podul barrages through Thailand
- At least 6 people killed by flash flood at Hell's Gate National Park, Kenya
- Category 5 Hurricane Dorian makes destructive landfall in the Bahamas
- Alaska hit with shallow magnitude 5.0 earthquake, felt in capital city
- Dog bites baby to death in Volgograd, Russia
- Teen dies after being attacked by pack of 5 dogs in Knoxville, Tennessee
- Wildfires destroy more than one-million hectares of Bolivian rain forest
- Extreme weather to cut French wine output by 12% this year
- Deadly floods and landslides in eastern region of Uganda
- Lightning bolt kills 200 sheep in Himachal Pradesh, India
- Lightning bolt kills 250 sheep in Jumla, Western Nepal
- Adapt 2030 Ice Age Report: 60 million year old half truths and burning forests
- Stunning satellite imagery shows Hurricane Dorian sparkling as it approaches US - UPDATE: Upgraded to Category 5
- Gigantic jet photographed piercing the sky in China
- Latest storms in Spain severely damage summer fruits, grapes and peppers
- Angry rhino flips his lid and a car at German safari park
- Possible meteor fireball spotted over Edmonton
- Loud flat-shaking 'explosion' panics residents of Glasgow, Scotland
- Meteor fireball lights up western sky in Washington and British Columbia
- Thunderous mystery boom rattles central Maryland
- Bright meteor fireball reported over north Alabama
- Flashback: It's called Apophis. It's 390m wide. And it could hit Earth in 31 years time
- Bright meteor fireball seen from across western Mediterranean
- Flashback: Back in 1944, large daytime meteor turned many heads in eastern Midwest US
- Meteor lights up sky, shakes homes in southwest Missouri
- Perseids meteor shower to peak Monday night with stunning FIREBALL displays
- Flash of light seen in sky above southwest Victoria, Australia was meteor falling to earth
- Meteor fireball seen by several Southeast US coastal residents
- Bright meteor fireball lights up night sky in Almeria, Spain
- Another asteroid impact on Jupiter as astronomers capture footage of flash
- Bright nighttime flash seen over the Big Island, Hawaii last week was a meteor
- 'I thought it was Armageddon' - Perth residents stunned by early morning meteor fireball
- Spectacular Delta Aquariids meteor shower set to light up skies tonight
- Meteor fireball may have dropped meteorites in Ontario
- Suspected meteorite crashes into rice field in India
- Meteor fireball widely reported over US east coast
- Teenager left in coma after vaping every day led to deadly disease
- The truth hurts: MPs aghast over tobacco researcher Marewa Glover's claim 'bodies heal' from secondhand smoke
- Vegan and plant-based diets worsen brain health due to insufficient choline
- Best of the Web: When vegan influencers quit being vegan, the backlash can be brutal
- SOTT Focus: Objective:Health #29 - Drop That Burger! The Amazon is on Fire!
- 'This isn't just a behavioral problem': Study challenges the story on overeating
- Boris Johnson, GMOs and glyphosate: Irresponsible, negligent and criminal
- Your moisturizer may be turning your skin into 'Swiss cheese'
- Researchers take aim at circadian clock in deadly brain cancer
- Dr. Kelly Brogan: Holistic medicine - a life without fear
- Class-action lawsuit claims Apple and Samsung phones exceed FCC radiation limits
- Did a lack of regulation for fecal transplants cost a patient's life?
- Tattoo needles leave metal particles in lymph nodes
- Got it half right: Whole Foods CEO says plant-based meats good for the environment but not for your health
- Smog & Sadness: Is there a link between mental illness and air pollution?
- Study finds ketone bodies boost intestinal stem cells
- Docs reveal Monsanto's war against cancer researchers who label their products 'dangerous'
- SOTT Focus: Now They're Coming After What we Eat
- Massachusetts woman becomes 4th person in state to die from rare Eastern Equine Encephalitis virus
- Third locally transmitted dengue fever case confirmed in Miami-Dade County
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: T.C. Lethbridge And The Psi-Science Of The Pendulum
- Snorting powdered toad secretions just once is linked to feeling happier for a month
- The humans are waking up (maybe)
- Similar brains but mouse studies don't always tell the right story
- DNA intelligence tests ignore reasons why kids succeed
- The ancient Roman cure for panic attacks
- Bias against left-handers
- The toll that pathological narcissism takes on loved ones
- The problem of mindfulness: Panacea for all manner of modern ills?
- Caitlin Johnstone: The ultimate conspiracy revealed
- The goal of happiness: Aristotle's summary of Nicomachean ethics
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Unstable Reality: When Objects Disappear And Reappear, And What It Means
- Empathy and dream-sharing: Researchers find a connection
- Can the legacy of trauma be passed down the generations?
- Is the human brain hard-wired for rural tranquillity?
- Belief hygiene: The best way to evaluate your beliefs is to engage with people who disagree with you
- Why corporations want you to shut up and meditate
- How mindfulness privatised a social problem
- How the question "Who benefits from this?" can change your life
- The cult of the selfie: Me, Me, Me - the neurotic satisfactions of the selfie generation
- UFO seen grazing past Popocatepetl volcano in Mexico
- "Missing 411: The Hunted": David Paulides discusses bizarre disappearances of hunters
- Oregon cattle killings, mutilations alarm ranchers
- Missing 411? Massive 20-agency search for missing firefighters during fishing trip called off
- Fact or fiction? One theory 'remains plausible' in Loch Ness monster search
- Are recent UFO announcements part of the military's 'soft disclosure' strategy?
- Best of the Web: What, AGAIN?! 'Looping' fireball seen in the sky over Northampton, UK
- 'Experienced' hiker goes missing in Northern California mountains, search begins - Update
- SOTT Focus: Missing European Teenager Found Dead in Malaysian Jungle Under Mysterious Circumstances - Another Missing 411 Case?
- David Paulides: 'People are vanishing in urban areas'
- Could light and noise from Earth attract aliens?
- Congressman Mark Walker Wants To Know if Elizondo's UFO Debris Claim is True
- Another snake-like UFO spotted as mystery object 'emits energy beam' over Washington
- Plane passengers stunned as 'UFO splits into six pieces and vanishes in mid-air'
- Video shows mysterious lights in sky over Tucson, Arizona
- Navy source reveals that UFO sightings were 'daily occurrence' across multiple squadrons in 2014-15
- Mysterious floating White Orbs spotted in Kansas City sky
- Blackbird of Chernobyl: Staff claimed to have seen creepy Mothman-like creature before blast
- US senators receive classified briefing on UFO sightings
- David Paulides: 'Bow hunters are now being found in bizarre circumstances'
- Epic trolling: 'Error' page on Trump's website shows Hillary Clinton as President
- In the doghouse: Canine car crash culprit caught behind the wheel
- Ocasio-Cortez proposes counting white people's ballots as three-fifths of a vote
- Strip down, saddle up: Naked bikers hit Philadelphia streets
- Reality under fire for not clearly distinguishing itself from satire
- Tom Cruise 2020 - Run Tom Run (Presidential Campaign Announcement)
- Concerning survey finds too many people believe Snopes is a legitimate fact-checking website
- Troll Trump promises not to build Trump Tower in Greenland if he buys it
- A raccoon was 'living his best life' in a school's snack machine. Then came the cops
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Our Favorite Books, Films And Shows So Far This Year
- Denmark offers to buy U.S.
- Sauron builds a wall to prevent one from simply walking into Mordor
- Didn't take long - MSNBC host blames RUSSIA for Jeffery Epstein death
- Better late than never? Russian priest say Darwin 'renounces' his 'ape theory' in posthumous chat
- Your field guide to Russian assets in America
- Experts warn we only have 12 years left until the timeline on global warming will be changed again
- African pastors finally find Jesus and take him to church
- "Is it possible for a country to die of embarrassment?" Brits cringe at tabloid's sunny Bojo front page
- Give homelessness a go to avoid high rents urges government
- Breakthrough Science! Researchers Find That Nicking Ships May Have Consequences
Quote of the Day
The speech by US representative Power is particularly strange to me. She gave her speech as if she was Mother Teresa herself. Please remember which country you represent. Please remember the track record of your country.
Recent Comments
I imagine working at the NY Times as a full-time journalist to be a plush gig. The $$$ will keep them warm at night from the social media...
Bring in the far right group, they will sort and cleaner Europe from undesirables. Yee-ha The EU is also a complete shambles, Germany needs to...
The oil barons don't want to let go. They still, at this late date, hope to somehow gain access to the Caspian oilfields and run their...
Nice one! The ability to feel/read objects is called psychometry. My understanding of "divination" is just a higher order of awareness, and not...
More like, the US trying to get rid of evidence