The amount we eat when we eat too much is unrelated to pleasure, new research saysPeople who are obese just like eating more than everyone else, right?That's been the assumption anyway, that Americans overeat because we are getting so much darn pleasure from all the tasty, unhealthy foods in our path.Films and books have been built around the idea that we overeat to get pleasure, including "Supersize Me" (2004) by documentary filmmaker Morgan Spurlock, "The End of Overeating" (2010) by former FDA commissioner David Kessler and bestseller "Salt, Sugar, Fat" (2014) by Pulitzer Prize-winning New York Times journalist Michael Moss. They all deliver more or less the same message — that overeating is a national love affair with highly palatable foods, one some of us just can't quit.It's so intrinsic to what we believe about eating that no one ever bothered to check it out. And it's wrong.Small, who studies the neuroscience of taste and perception, said testing the question of pleasure and eating has been on her mind for some time."One thing I had noticed in my experience since the mid 1990s is that I had failed to find evidence for conscious perceptions of liking, for pleasure," said Small, who is professor of psychiatry and psychology at Yale. "I had failed to observe in my work or other people's work evidence that there's a relationship with obesity.""I believe that the dichotomy is not accurate. A lot of these metabolic signals actually (change) the brain's response to the food, and that determines how reinforcing it is. The two systems are integrated.""I thought it was a great study," said Jocelyn Lebow, Ph.D., a psychologist who treats eating disorders at Mayo Clinic. "In this culture there's a pervasive belief people with obesity are that way because of some sort of personal failing, and that the rest of us are disciplined while they are gluttons who can't resist the same urges."It gives us the green light to be shaming and critical of people who are in larger bodies. It also stops us from asking the right questions. We go down the road of trying the same interventions that we know don't work. We know 95-98 percent of diets fail and so we say, 'well you must not have done it well enough.' We're not researching the things that matter. There are other mechanisms at work. This isn't just a behavioral problem."