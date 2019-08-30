Earth Changes
Angry rhino flips his lid and a car at German safari park
Deutsche Welle
Fri, 30 Aug 2019 19:02 UTC
A rhinoceros at the German safari Serengeti Park attacked an animal keeper in her car, overturning the vehicle three times, the park confirmed Tuesday.
A visitor to the park in Hodenhagen, a municipality in the German state of Lower Saxony, filmed the encounter, in which the 30-year-old rhino bull, named Kusini, slammed his horns and body into the animal keeper's car before rolling it over, as seen in a video published by German daily Bild.
The zookeeper, who was driving a small hatchback painted with stripes, emerged mostly unscathed from the attack, only sustaining a few bruises, Fabrizio Sepe, the manager of the Serengeti Park, told the dpa news agency.
It's unclear what enraged Kusini, who has been living in the park for the past 18 months and was still acclimating to his new surroundings, Sepe said.
Kusini does not present any risk to visitors, Sepe added, and is only allowed onto the park premises in the mornings and evenings after the visitors have left the park with their own vehicles.
Sepe admitted that Kusini might be better off in a zoo environment, but said the rhinoceros bull is "a very valuable animal" who had been given to the park for breeding purposes.
Earlier this year, the same Serengeti Park made headlines when another animal keeper accidentally wound up in an enclosure with two lions, and subsequently sustained injuries.
See Also:
Reader Comments
( No Comments )
Latest News
- Latest storms in Spain severely damage summer fruits, grapes and peppers
- Ireland blasts Britain as being 'totally unreasonable' over Brexit
- Saber-rattling: Israeli Air Force simulates strikes on Southern Lebanon with illegal low-altitude flights
- Your moisturizer may be turning your skin into 'Swiss cheese'
- Angry rhino flips his lid and a car at German safari park
- Lyin' Biden's emotional war story used repeatedly on campaign trail discovered to be false
- Maduro hops on propaganda bandwagon, blames Bolsonaro's 'fascist' government for Amazon fires
- The Saker interviews Max van der Werff about the MH-17 conspiracy
- Anomalies in Clinton's mystery Gmail account probe reveal more questions than answers
- IG report says Comey violated FBI policies regarding memos on Trump discussions
- Clinical psychologist on Assange: They are attempting to break him both 'physically and psychologically'
- Countering China? Indo-Pacific region becomes the Pentagon's new priority
- Despite violating FBI rules (and his own contract!) there will be no prosecution for James Comey for leaked memos
- DOJ IG Horowitz: All four Carter Page FISA warrants were illegally obtained
- Israeli drone strikes in Iraq likely launched from SDF-held Syria says Baghdad
- Trump eyeing China for century-old debt in a new trade war maneuver
- Russian telecom giant MTS teams with Huawei to blast population of several Russian cities with 5G technology
- Twitteri confused as IDF promotes Israeli-made navigation app by referencing alleged Hezbollah missiles
- The Jacobin Terror 1789-1794: Just Another Color Revolution?
- 'His psychological torture is unabated': John Pilger reveals Assange's appalling prison conditions
- Ireland blasts Britain as being 'totally unreasonable' over Brexit
- Saber-rattling: Israeli Air Force simulates strikes on Southern Lebanon with illegal low-altitude flights
- Lyin' Biden's emotional war story used repeatedly on campaign trail discovered to be false
- Maduro hops on propaganda bandwagon, blames Bolsonaro's 'fascist' government for Amazon fires
- The Saker interviews Max van der Werff about the MH-17 conspiracy
- Anomalies in Clinton's mystery Gmail account probe reveal more questions than answers
- IG report says Comey violated FBI policies regarding memos on Trump discussions
- Clinical psychologist on Assange: They are attempting to break him both 'physically and psychologically'
- Countering China? Indo-Pacific region becomes the Pentagon's new priority
- Despite violating FBI rules (and his own contract!) there will be no prosecution for James Comey for leaked memos
- DOJ IG Horowitz: All four Carter Page FISA warrants were illegally obtained
- Israeli drone strikes in Iraq likely launched from SDF-held Syria says Baghdad
- Trump eyeing China for century-old debt in a new trade war maneuver
- Here we go again: Israeli opposition leader's phone reportedly 'breached by Russian hackers'
- Planned Hong Kong protest cancelled after arrest of key 'color-revolution' activists
- Israel threatens 'major military strike' on Gaza if Hamas doesn't accept ceasefire
- No F-35? No problem! Turkey in talks with Russia on buying Su-57 fighters
- Russian UN envoy: West treating Syrian al-Qaeda terrorists as 'innocent babies'
- Dollar disposition: Global economic uncertainties push central banks to boost gold holdings
- The CIA's 'dark prince' doesn't want war with Iran
- Russian telecom giant MTS teams with Huawei to blast population of several Russian cities with 5G technology
- Twitteri confused as IDF promotes Israeli-made navigation app by referencing alleged Hezbollah missiles
- 'His psychological torture is unabated': John Pilger reveals Assange's appalling prison conditions
- 160 years into Darwinism, and human speech is still unexplainable
- Hundreds of migrants storm 6m-high razor wire at Spanish exclave Ceuta
- ISIS fighter was still claiming UK housing benefits while he was beheading people in Syria
- Sweden ends sweeping 'automatic asylum' policy for Syrians
- Israeli police throw stun grenade at Haaretz photographer during raid on East Jerusalem neighborhood
- NH survey center admits 'our polling schedule is determined by CNN'
- Illinois police launch investigation after video shows officer placing a choke hold on a suspect
- Teen went shooting with his mom and now he can't return to school
- Uproar after Indian judge brands Tolstoy's War & Peace 'objectionable material'
- One-third of Americans actually believe Jeffrey Epstein committed suicide
- The moral decay of the US military goes way beyond subtlety
- # Resistance goes nuts blaming Trump for nixing citizenship for military kids born overseas...only he didn't
- Petition: Million-plus Britons demand of Johnson 'Do not prorogue parliament!'
- Jeffrey Epstein's sex abuse victims express their outrage: 'He thought he was untouchable'
- Hollywood's contribution to world peace: Kick ass while chewing bubblegum
- Elon Musk and Jack Ma debate AI at China summit
- Push for transparency? Police in western German state to reveal suspects' nationality in all crimes
- The Jacobin Terror 1789-1794: Just Another Color Revolution?
- Aquelarre: Catalonia celebrates its 42nd 'witches sabbath' festival
- 'But Sir, It's an American Ship.' 'Never Mind, Hit Her!' When Israel Knowingly Attacked USS Liberty
- 'Spanish Stonehenge' resurfaces following drought in Extremadura
- 1,000 year old coin hoard is UK's most valuable collection ever discovered - UPDATE: Medieval tax scam?
- 1,200 year old Pictish stone discovered at early Christian church in Scottish Highlands
- A wall discovered surrounding the ancient Mayan city of Uxmal
- Looking back 25 years, did the Soviets actually build a better space shuttle?
- Best of the Web: The Arabian cradle of Zion: Moses, Muhammad, and Wahhabo-Zionism
- Submerged 8000-year-old wooden structure discovered off southern Great Britain
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Everything's a Remix: Origins of the World's Mythologies
- 'Mystery' eruption that cooled ancient world traced to El Salvador's Ilopango volcano
- Tombs of Iberian prince and 24 aristocrats unearthed in Spain
- Ancient skeletons with cranial deformation unearthed in Croatia
- Armenian find shows innovation in Stone Age tools more than 300,000 years was local, not imported
- Diverse DNA deepens mystery of 800 skeletons at Roopkund lake - does folk song hold clue?
- Epstein madam Ghislaine Maxwell's host of family skeletons
- 8,000 year old haunting stone faces from "city" on the Danube river baffle archeologists
- Humans migrated to Mongolia much earlier than previously believed says new study
- Pioneering UN leader Dag Hammarskjold was assassinated, new data suggests
- Brainwaves detected in lab-grown mini-brains
- Can new species evolve from cancers? Maybe
- Skull of 3.8 million-year-old Australopithecus discovered in Ethiopia challenges understanding of evolutionary process
- Chemists discover water microdroplets spontaneously produce hydrogen peroxide
- Ancient die-off greater than the dinosaur extinction detected in rocks in Canada
- Salk scientists develop new genome-editing tool that could treat disorders caused by gene mutations
- Kola borehole: World's deepest artificial hole dug by the Soviets in the 1970's
- Top secret USAF spaceship breaks own record, mysterious 719-day mission
- Sense of smell requires optimized, scalable network circuitry
- 2 asteroids to scream past Earth Wednesday, including one discovered only last week
- Dr. Napier fingers fragmented comet in Younger Dryas and Bronze Age impacts
- Digital Immortality
- Wheels in nature: Making predictions against design
- New species of "medicinal" leech identified in swamps near Washington DC
- Russia's Roscosmos invents shield system to protect satellites from space junk
- Recombinetics: Flaws overlooked in Gene-edited hornless cattle
- Jupiter: Storms are disturbing the planet's colorful belts
- Next-gen robots that can swim, fly and perform brain surgery unveiled in China at World Robot Conference
- Polish village that hasn't seen a boy born in nearly 10 years is making headlines
- Sun is resource for quantum entanglement, may reveal internal solar processes
- Latest storms in Spain severely damage summer fruits, grapes and peppers
- Angry rhino flips his lid and a car at German safari park
- Ten melon-headed whales strand on beach in Hawaii
- Floods prompt State of Emergency in Vladivostok and Primorsky Krai, Russia
- More record cold in European Russia, this time in the center
- 20 cows killed by lightning bolt in Spain
- Abusing children: Abusing science
- Stromboli volcano in Italy erupts for 2nd time in a week
- Hurricane Dorian: Florida declares state of emergency as it awaits storm's arrival
- Adapt 2030 Ice Age Report: Fishy VEI-5 Shiveleuch eruption, too many excuses why it didn't happen
- 3 people injured after "substantial" rockfall in Utah's Zion National Park
- Flooding in the south of Mauritania leaves 5 dead - nearly half the annual rainfall in a few days
- Magnitude 6.3 earthquake strikes off coast of Oregon
- Sun dog lights up sky in Canterbury, New Zealand
- Tropical seabird seen for the first time ever off Cornwall, UK
- The ground sinks in Mazatlan, Mexico - at least 4 sinkholes reported so far
- New record cold in northern European Russia
- August snowfall in Himachal Pradesh, India points to the possibility of early winter
- Tornado kills 8 on China's Hainan island
- At least seven people die in flash floods in southern Morocco
- Loud flat-shaking 'explosion' panics residents of Glasgow, Scotland
- Meteor fireball lights up western sky in Washington and British Columbia
- Thunderous mystery boom rattles central Maryland
- Bright meteor fireball reported over north Alabama
- Flashback: It's called Apophis. It's 390m wide. And it could hit Earth in 31 years time
- Bright meteor fireball seen from across western Mediterranean
- Flashback: Back in 1944, large daytime meteor turned many heads in eastern Midwest US
- Meteor lights up sky, shakes homes in southwest Missouri
- Perseids meteor shower to peak Monday night with stunning FIREBALL displays
- Flash of light seen in sky above southwest Victoria, Australia was meteor falling to earth
- Meteor fireball seen by several Southeast US coastal residents
- Bright meteor fireball lights up night sky in Almeria, Spain
- Another asteroid impact on Jupiter as astronomers capture footage of flash
- Bright nighttime flash seen over the Big Island, Hawaii last week was a meteor
- 'I thought it was Armageddon' - Perth residents stunned by early morning meteor fireball
- Spectacular Delta Aquariids meteor shower set to light up skies tonight
- Meteor fireball may have dropped meteorites in Ontario
- Suspected meteorite crashes into rice field in India
- Meteor fireball widely reported over US east coast
- Closer than the Moon: 3 giant asteroids whizz by Earth in One day This week
- Your moisturizer may be turning your skin into 'Swiss cheese'
- Researchers take aim at circadian clock in deadly brain cancer
- Dr. Kelly Brogan: Holistic medicine - a life without fear
- Class-action lawsuit claims Apple and Samsung phones exceed FCC radiation limits
- Did a lack of regulation for fecal transplants cost a patient's life?
- Tattoo needles leave metal particles in lymph nodes
- Got it half right: Whole Foods CEO says plant-based meats good for the environment but not for your health
- Smog & Sadness: Is there a link between mental illness and air pollution?
- Study finds ketone bodies boost intestinal stem cells
- Docs reveal Monsanto's war against cancer researchers who label their products 'dangerous'
- SOTT Focus: Now They're Coming After What we Eat
- Massachusetts woman becomes 4th person in state to die from rare Eastern Equine Encephalitis virus
- Third locally transmitted dengue fever case confirmed in Miami-Dade County
- Illinois governor signs bill banning smoking in cars with minors
- Landmark UN report emphasizes crucial role of regenerative farming practices to address climate & food emergencies
- Sore muscles? Essential oils for post-workout recovery
- Eating less gluten could lower a child's risk of celiac
- SOTT Focus: Objective:Health - ITN: Fluoride Makes You Stupid | RFK JR Hits Back | Tech Censorship
- How exercise treats depression, with Rhonda Patrick
- Google is taking censorship of health websites to the next level
- Snorting powdered toad secretions just once is linked to feeling happier for a month
- The humans are waking up (maybe)
- Similar brains but mouse studies don't always tell the right story
- DNA intelligence tests ignore reasons why kids succeed
- The ancient Roman cure for panic attacks
- Bias against left-handers
- The toll that pathological narcissism takes on loved ones
- The problem of mindfulness: Panacea for all manner of modern ills?
- Caitlin Johnstone: The ultimate conspiracy revealed
- The goal of happiness: Aristotle's summary of Nicomachean ethics
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Unstable Reality: When Objects Disappear And Reappear, And What It Means
- Empathy and dream-sharing: Researchers find a connection
- Can the legacy of trauma be passed down the generations?
- Is the human brain hard-wired for rural tranquillity?
- Belief hygiene: The best way to evaluate your beliefs is to engage with people who disagree with you
- Why corporations want you to shut up and meditate
- How mindfulness privatised a social problem
- How the question "Who benefits from this?" can change your life
- The cult of the selfie: Me, Me, Me - the neurotic satisfactions of the selfie generation
- Smartphones and tablets causing mental health issues in kids as young as two
- "Missing 411: The Hunted": David Paulides discusses bizarre disappearances of hunters
- Oregon cattle killings, mutilations alarm ranchers
- Missing 411? Massive 20-agency search for missing firefighters during fishing trip called off
- Fact or fiction? One theory 'remains plausible' in Loch Ness monster search
- Are recent UFO announcements part of the military's 'soft disclosure' strategy?
- Best of the Web: What, AGAIN?! 'Looping' fireball seen in the sky over Northampton, UK
- 'Experienced' hiker goes missing in Northern California mountains, search begins - Update
- SOTT Focus: Missing European Teenager Found Dead in Malaysian Jungle Under Mysterious Circumstances - Another Missing 411 Case?
- David Paulides: 'People are vanishing in urban areas'
- Could light and noise from Earth attract aliens?
- Congressman Mark Walker Wants To Know if Elizondo's UFO Debris Claim is True
- Another snake-like UFO spotted as mystery object 'emits energy beam' over Washington
- Plane passengers stunned as 'UFO splits into six pieces and vanishes in mid-air'
- Video shows mysterious lights in sky over Tucson, Arizona
- Navy source reveals that UFO sightings were 'daily occurrence' across multiple squadrons in 2014-15
- Mysterious floating White Orbs spotted in Kansas City sky
- Blackbird of Chernobyl: Staff claimed to have seen creepy Mothman-like creature before blast
- US senators receive classified briefing on UFO sightings
- David Paulides: 'Bow hunters are now being found in bizarre circumstances'
- 'Wow, what is that?' Navy pilots report Unexplained Flying Objects
- Ocasio-Cortez proposes counting white people's ballots as three-fifths of a vote
- Strip down, saddle up: Naked bikers hit Philadelphia streets
- Reality under fire for not clearly distinguishing itself from satire
- Tom Cruise 2020 - Run Tom Run (Presidential Campaign Announcement)
- Concerning survey finds too many people believe Snopes is a legitimate fact-checking website
- Troll Trump promises not to build Trump Tower in Greenland if he buys it
- A raccoon was 'living his best life' in a school's snack machine. Then came the cops
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Our Favorite Books, Films And Shows So Far This Year
- Denmark offers to buy U.S.
- Sauron builds a wall to prevent one from simply walking into Mordor
- Didn't take long - MSNBC host blames RUSSIA for Jeffery Epstein death
- Better late than never? Russian priest say Darwin 'renounces' his 'ape theory' in posthumous chat
- Your field guide to Russian assets in America
- Experts warn we only have 12 years left until the timeline on global warming will be changed again
- African pastors finally find Jesus and take him to church
- "Is it possible for a country to die of embarrassment?" Brits cringe at tabloid's sunny Bojo front page
- Give homelessness a go to avoid high rents urges government
- Breakthrough Science! Researchers Find That Nicking Ships May Have Consequences
- 'Clever pooch': Mongrel unties & kidnaps pedigree dog left outside shop
- Moon Landing, 50th Anniversary of the Biggest Lie Ever Told?
Gulf of Finland, 15 Aug 2019
Quote of the Day
Writers are the engineers of the human soul.
- Yury Karlovich Olesha
Recent Comments
Poor deluded Israel. It's not just Lebanon; EVERYBODY is your potential enemy and it is because of the way you disrespect the world.
This man needs more drugs, Stat!
Do you think about writing a paper or assignment on daily basis because you have not time or not understanding about how to write where to start...
Do you think about writing a paper or assignment on daily basis because you have not time or not understanding about how to write where to start...
I don't think he's intentionally lying... I think his brain is muddled. I've seen that before where elderly people start taking 3 or 4 stories and...