In his movies, Hollywood's Gerry Butler spends his time kicking ass and chewing bubblegum, as he sets about single-handedly killing America's enemies.Just in passing, you may recall that Morgan Freeman featured in a horrendous video in 2017 in which he declared, "We are at war with Russia."Fortunately for us, Mr. Freeman has not at the time of writing voiced any intention of swapping movie world politics for the real thing. However, if that changes, I'll be sure to let you know - just so you've got plenty of time in which to book yourself a place at your local nuclear shelter.Back to Gerry Butler and previously, in 'London Has Fallen', his character went on a veritable killing spree of Pakistani terrorists; in fact, so many in one movie that the country must have suffered a sudden and severe case of depopulation. Meanwhile, in the very first movie of the series, 'Olympus Has Fallen', it was those pesky North Koreans whose asses he was kicking.In between, Butler managed to find the time to reverse a coup in Russia that briefly succeeded in toppling the country's president. This, in his 2018 movie 'Hunter Killer', in which he plays maverick submarine skipper Joe Glass.Departing from the norm in this particular movie, it features a Russian character depicted sympathetically (played by Swedish actor Michael Nyqvist), though of course subordinate to his American counterpart. Butler rescues the Russian captain after the latter's vessel is sabotaged by - yep, you guessed it - more dastardly Russians.Now don't get me wrong; I've got nothing against Gerry Butler. On the contrary, I met him once in person and found him to be friendly and personable. There we were, two fellow Scots in LA - me, a doorman in a swanky hotel bar on Sunset Boulevard, popular at the time with celebrities; he, an up-and-coming movie star in town for a series of auditions. I even bought him a drink, I recall, though notably he didn't return the favour.That said, I shouldn't have been surprised, not when Butler hails from Paisley, a town in the west of Scotland whose people are known for being tighter than two coats of paint when it comes to spending money. Hey, I'm just saying.Anyway, that was back in 2000, six years before his breakout role as King Leonidas in the movie '300', a dramatized retelling of the legendary Battle of Thermopylae - inspired not by the historical event but by the comic book series of the same name by Frank Miller and Lynn Varley.I have vivid memories of going to see this movie in London and walking out halfway through, disenchanted if not disgusted at how such a blatant piece of anti-Iranian propaganda could possibly fly with audiences.It really is that pernicious.In movie after movie, we are bombarded with the exaltation of war and violence as the arbiter of global affairs, and with the invincibility of America when it comes to waging war, something it only ever does in the name of freedom and democracy.The cognitive dissonance such a dynamic has sown within US public consciousness was never more evident than immediately after the terrorist atrocity of 9/11.In his 1979 critique of the classic Vietnam War movie 'The Deer Hunter', Peter Biskind powerfully laments the way that the film's "popularity and warm reception by the critics indicates a failure to consolidate whatever progress was made in the 60s toward confronting the underside of our [American] national life." He concludes, "The Deer Hunter resolutely turns its face from the lessons of Vietnam and marches backwards into the heart of darkness."In the heart of darkness is where Hollywood's output, with few exceptions, continues to languish today.As for Gerry Butler, the guy still owes me a drink.