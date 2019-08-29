© Wikimedia/ CC BY-SA 3.0



Scientists at USC and UC San Diego have discovered a potential novel target for treating glioblastoma, the deadly brain cancer that took the life of Sen. John McCain and kills 15,000 Americans a year.The target is the circadian "clock" found within the tumor stem cells, which governs how the tumor grows, multiplies and develops resistance to current treatments."We think this is opening the door to a whole new range of therapies," said Steve Kay, Provost Professor of neurology, biomedical engineering and biological sciences at the Keck School of Medicine of USC, who is working with Jeremy Rich, a neuro-oncologist at University of California, San Diego who specializes in malignant brain tumors. "It's a great example of collaboration and convergence."Kay and Rich report their findings today in Cancer Discovery.Now scientists are focusing on a new potential vulnerability in those left-behind stem cells.Kay is a pioneer in the study of circadian rhythms and the biochemical circadian clocks that regulate hundreds of activities, from sleep to digestion to body temperature.Circadian clocks are comprised of specific protein molecules that interact in cells throughout the body, controlling how they grow, replicate and repair damage to their DNA. When circadian timing is off in cells, it can cause disease. Biological clocks that run fast or slow can result in disrupted or abnormal circadian rhythms, increasing the risk of developing cancer in some people."This was a striking, amazing result nobody really predicted," Kay said. Small-molecule drugs can enter cells easily and in this case, cross the blood-brain barrier in mouse models of the disease."This lays the groundwork for us to explore this as a novel therapy for glioblastoma," Kay said. "In the near future, we're going to do more work with animal models of the tumor and compare our new drug with the current standard of care. Perhaps we can one day contribute towards meeting this terrible unmet medical need."