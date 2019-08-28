© Reuters



Around 25 soldiers of the Saudi-backed Yemeni government forces were killed Tuesdaylaunched by the Houthi rebels in the country's northern province of Saada, a military official told Xinhua.in Saada's eastern area of Kataf," the military official said on condition of anonymity.He said the attack left 25 soldiers killed and scores of others injured, adding that the Houthis captured a number of soldiers.Hadi Tarshan, the governor of Saada, confirmed to Xinhua thatTarshan said that the government forces dispatched heavy reinforcements to support the military units during the ongoing fighting with the Houthis near Kataf area.The Saudi-backed Yemeni government forces are attempting to achieve on-ground progress toward the main strongholds of the Houthi rebel group in Saada despite facing stiff resistance.Saudi Arabia has been leading an Arab military coalition against Iran-allied Houthis in Yemen for more than four years in support of the exiled internationally-recognized government of Yemeni President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi.