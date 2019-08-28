Yemeni
The aftermath of a missile attack launched by Yemeni armed forces on a Saudi-led coalition military parade in Aden, Yemen on August 1, 2019.
Around 25 soldiers of the Saudi-backed Yemeni government forces were killed Tuesday during a large-scale attack launched by the Houthi rebels in the country's northern province of Saada, a military official told Xinhua.

"The Houthi group set up an ambush for a number of advancing military units of the government forces in Saada's eastern area of Kataf," the military official said on condition of anonymity.

He said the attack left 25 soldiers killed and scores of others injured, adding that the Houthis captured a number of soldiers.

Hadi Tarshan, the governor of Saada, confirmed to Xinhua that intense armed confrontations have been underway near Kataf for the third consecutive day.

Tarshan said that the government forces dispatched heavy reinforcements to support the military units during the ongoing fighting with the Houthis near Kataf area.

The Saudi-backed Yemeni government forces are attempting to achieve on-ground progress toward the main strongholds of the Houthi rebel group in Saada despite facing stiff resistance.

Saada is considered the main bastion of the Iran-backed Houthi rebel group and parts of the province are located near the borders with Saudi Arabia.

Saudi Arabia has been leading an Arab military coalition against Iran-allied Houthis in Yemen for more than four years in support of the exiled internationally-recognized government of Yemeni President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi.