25 Saudi-backed Yemeni government forces killed by Houthi's in northern Yemen
Xinhua
Wed, 28 Aug 2019 06:10 UTC
"The Houthi group set up an ambush for a number of advancing military units of the government forces in Saada's eastern area of Kataf," the military official said on condition of anonymity.
He said the attack left 25 soldiers killed and scores of others injured, adding that the Houthis captured a number of soldiers.
Hadi Tarshan, the governor of Saada, confirmed to Xinhua that intense armed confrontations have been underway near Kataf for the third consecutive day.
Tarshan said that the government forces dispatched heavy reinforcements to support the military units during the ongoing fighting with the Houthis near Kataf area.
The Saudi-backed Yemeni government forces are attempting to achieve on-ground progress toward the main strongholds of the Houthi rebel group in Saada despite facing stiff resistance.
Saada is considered the main bastion of the Iran-backed Houthi rebel group and parts of the province are located near the borders with Saudi Arabia.
Saudi Arabia has been leading an Arab military coalition against Iran-allied Houthis in Yemen for more than four years in support of the exiled internationally-recognized government of Yemeni President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi.
"Allen Dulles's CIA believed in the power of ideas. It was easy for Dulles's Ivy League-educated executive team to understand why the Trujillo regime became so obsessed with a doctoral dissertation written by an obscure academic. They knew that ideas mattered: they floated like seeds on the wind, over mountains and seas, and took root in the most unexpected places. The Cold War was, in fact, a war of ideas, fought primarily in the realm of the symbolic, through propaganda campaigns and 'proxy' conflicts, instead of on battlegrounds where the superpowers clashed head-to-head."
~ From 'The Devil's Chessboard'
Comment: See also: