The former chairman of the Psychiatry Department at Duke University claimed on CNN that President Trump is as bad as the worst dictators of the 20th century, and that his presidency might lead to even more deaths than they did.While debating the merits of having psychiatrists come out with possible mental health diagnoses on Trump, Dr. Allen Frances said it was an insult to the mentally ill to compare them to him.Frances, who is against psychiatrists violating the "Goldwater Rule," told CNN doing so will stigmatize people with mental illnesses."Well, I think 'medicalizing' politics has three very dire consequences. The first is that it stigmatizes the mentally ill. I've known thousands of patients, almost all of them are well-behaved, well-mannered good people. Trump is none of these. Lumping that is a terrible insult to the mentally ill and they have enough problems and stigma as it is.""Second, calling Trump crazy hides the fact that we're crazy for having elected him and even crazier for allowing his crazy policies to persist," Frances went on."Trump Derangement Syndrome is real," Campaign Communications Director Tim Murtaugh told the Washington Examiner.Frances went on to explain what he meant by his comments on his Twitter account, saying it's because of Trump's actions towards the climate.