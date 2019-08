Statistics indicate this is an average year for wildfires, so why the above-average hysteria?Today on Twitter OffG stepped into the current panic-inferno and thick forest of screaming hashtags that is the "Amazon Forest Fire Crisis." The results were thought-provoking.The mainstream media message is very simple. There are "record" numbers of forest fires currently in the Amazon basin. It's mostly Bolsonaro's fault. The G7 - soon to be assembling - needs to act. ( Business Insider and The Guardian are also both very keen we send money to some rainforest charities)Now, I'm not a fan of Bolsonaro personally, and that goes for all of us at OffG. I'm equally very supportive of preserving the rain forests and wild spaces of the earth. So, the broad sweep of the message is something I'm inclined to be sympathetic toward.But something isn't sitting right. This is the mainstream media in full and united chorus, flooding the news space with this one single message. This means there's a fairly major agenda, and it's unlikely to be saving the Amazon for all the little future babies.So, we thought we'd take a deeper look and tweeted this:Three people immediately unfollowed us. A couple of others responded. Here's one:We replied to RP with the following:RP's hostility only increased, and they retweeted the same basic claim again, apparently in the belief it was new and revelatory and an answer to our questions:In fairness, we also got some positive response, most notably from the always rational Robin Monotti Graziadei. We recommend taking time to read the whole thread.Someone else then sent us a link to this article at Science20.comIn this article you can find a quote from the Earth Observatory , which up until August 22 read as follows:On the same site (science20.com) you can also find this graph of "cumulative monthly fire data" for the Amazon basin (the original is at from GlobalFireData.org ):Now, we're not about to take NASA as a final authority on this any more than any other single source. But given the amount of emphasis being put by the screaming media on how "unprecedented" the current burning is, and how deceptive this might turn out to be, it seemed important to us that this data was at least discussed. So we tweeted a ref to it.This was one response:Here is another. Visit our timeline for more.Thank goodness for a few lone voices of sanity, like Robin again:Oh who cares, right? It's hard. Memes are easy. Did you know Amazon produces 20% of our Oxygen? No, because it doesn't . But that's not stopping everyone repeating it.A few cyberwarfare-generated hashtags, a few (sometimes misattributed ) images and there is a mass belief-system unfolding before our eyes. Uncritical, rabid, rancid with fear, demanding solutions.We have to do better, guys, or it's over. We're done. Catte Black - OffG co-founding editor. Writer. Opinionated polemicist.