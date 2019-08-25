© REUTERS/Hannah McKay



The Labour Party is proposing a no-confidence vote in Parliament to dethrone Boris Johnson and force new elections. The strategy has been billed as a "fail-safe" way of preventing a no-deal Brexit from moving forward.Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn will meet with leaders of other political parties on Tuesday to discuss the looming October 31 Brexit deadline - and how to ensure Britain doesn't leave the EU without a deal."We are offering a fail-safe procedure in order to stop no deal, and that is by a vote of no confidence in the government, a temporary government to set up a general election," Labour's trade spokesman Barry Gardiner told Sky News on Sunday. He said thatIf Labour succeeds in organizing the vote, it would mark the second time in a little over half a year that Corbyn has tested Parliament's confidence in the government.Johnson, who replaced May as prime minister in July, has vowed that Britain will leave the European Union, with or without a deal, by the current October 31 deadline.