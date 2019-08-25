© UVM

Smoking will no longer be allowed in cars with anyone under 18 years old in a new Illinois law.Gov. JB Pritzker signed House Bill 2276 on Friday. Its sponsors include State Sen. Julie Morrison and State Rep. Jonathan Carroll.The American Lung Association sent a statement in response to the bill passing. It said the law, which takes effect on Jan. 1, 2020, will "make a significant impact" on the health of minors."This new law will protect the health of our children. Breathing secondhand smoke causes several health issues in children, like sudden infant death syndrome, asthma, and ear infections, as well as wheezing, coughing, and getting sick more often," said Kathy Drea of the ALA. "It is essential to avoid smoking near children, especially in a small enclosed spaces like cars."According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the deadly potential of secondhand smoke led to about 2,500,000 nonsmokers dying from health issues since 1964. The ALA said over 41,000 people in the U.S. die from exposure to secondhand smoke every year.