the sacrifice of 222 animals

What has amazed researchers is the lack of evidence of ordinary folk in the necropolis.

The general landscape of, laying waste to the various communities that he came across. Finally, these groups banded together and waged war on him in what became known as the battle of Heliké - possibly Elche in Alicante or Elche de la Sierra in Albacete - where Hamilcar met his death in 228BC.Last year, the archeologists and historians María del Rosario García Huerta, Francisco Javier Morales Hervás and David Rodríguez González came to the end of their research after three years excavating and two years analyzing the remains of, including one the experts believe could have belonged to a prince, from the period when Hamilcar was killed in battle."We don't know the exact role of these particular Iberians in the events surrounding the Second Punic War," says David Rodríguez, a professor of prehistory at Castilla-La Mancha University. "But it is very tempting, although very unlikely, to imagine that they were with the Carthaginians or perhaps they were fighting alongside the Oretani king Orisos in Heliké, a city besieged by Hamilcar which various contingents of Oretani tried to liberate. But it can't be a coincidence that, according to experts' estimates.Another tomb could have belonged to a prince, judging from the massive blocks of stone employed in its construction complete with carved steps, though it was sacked long ago for its valuables. The rest of the tombs have been found to hold 327 objects, nine percent of which were fashioned from gold. Another tomb turned out to be a cenotaph, with no body in it as the warrior apparently died far from the settlement and his remains would have been hard to recover. Yet another contained the grave goods that would have corresponded to an aristocrat and a warrior.The analysis has shown that there were notable differences among, according to Rodríguez., it is, as Rodríguez points out, a mystery.The Alarcos site covers 33 hectares and sits on a 100-meter high hill. This, together with other natural defenses such as the Guadiana River, made it a good place to settle permanently. "The Alarcos necropolis has triggered a notable leap in our knowledge of Iberian burials, as we have been able to present a contextualized collection of tombs and materials which allow us to offer a more guaranteed definition of the Iberian burial ritual in general and the Oretani one in particular."It is impossible to know for certain whether these warriors killed Hamiilcar, but, according to the Roman historian Appian, we do know how Hamilcar, the father of Hannibal, died. "The Iberian kings killed him in the following manner," he wrote. "They took carts filled with logs pulled by oxen and these were followed by weapons. On seeing them, the Africans [Carthaginians] burst out laughing. But when they drew closer, the [Oritani] set fire to the carts and hurled them towards the enemy. The fire disconcerted the Africans. Having broken up their ranks, the Iberians killed Hamilcar and a great number of those who were defending him."Perhaps the prince in the tomb at Alarcos was the one who designed this successful strategy.