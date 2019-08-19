© Reuters / Valentyn Ogirenko

Ukraine's former president, Petro Poroshenko, withdrew at least $8 billion from the country while he was in office, American billionaire Sam Kislin claims, adding that it's impossible to bring back the bulk of the "stolen" money.Kislin, a Ukrainian-born businessman, who emigrated to the US decades ago, was denied entry to Ukraine last year on the pretext of a necessity to protect state economic interests. He says that the ban was issued on then incumbent president Poroshenko's orders, because he was afraid that Kislin could expose corruption.While investors want their money back, only $5 billion out of $8 billion can be recovered. Court rulings may force Ukrainian taxpayers to foot the bill, Kislin said."But I hope that Poroshenko will be held responsible for this with his own property and money,"the businessman added.He added that for his alleged crimes Poroshenko could face up to 300 years in a US prison. In March, a month before the presidential elections in Ukraine, Kislin accused Poroshenko of committing genocide against the Ukrainian people and predicted that he would soon lose power. Poroshenko eventually suffered a major defeat at the hands of comedian-turned-politician Volodymyr Zelensky.After the elections, Kislin's ban on entering Ukraine was lifted by the new head of the Ukrainian security service SBU. The businessman says he wants to help with the investigation of "Poroshenko's crimes" with assistance from international law enforcement agencies.